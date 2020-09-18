Henry offers $186 million budget

Fort Wayne will continue to fund essential services amid ongoing financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Tom Henry said Thursday while unveiling a $186 million 2021 budget proposal, which his administration will present to the City Council next week.

“It does strike a necessary balance in making meaningful investments to enhance Fort Wayne while at the same time helping to ensure that funds are set aside to respond to these unprecedented times,” Henry said.

Budget highlights provided by Henry and City Controller Garry Morr include 3% cost-of-living adjustments for city employees, $27.7 million in neighborhood infrastructure projects, 100 body cameras for Fort Wayne police officers, two new fire engines and two new fire department recruit classes. The city will also spend $3 million on maintenance projects within the Parks & Recreation Department.

The budget unveiled Thursday is supported by property tax revenue. The city also receives a share of income taxes collected by the state. The property tax-supported budget increased by about 2% from 2020, Morr said. The 2020 city budget was $182.3 million.

The city has “taken corrective steps” this year with respect to the coronavirus, reducing costs by delaying noncritical projects and by reducing operating expenses by eliminating travel and refraining from filling open positions as long as possible.

Challenges ahead include reductions in gasoline and vehicle excise taxes and a significant drop in income tax revenue in 2022, Morr said, adding the city is in a strong financial position to weather the coming shortfall.

“We have had steady revenue growth that has allowed the city to maintain a very strong fund balance for the past five years,” he said.

The intent, Morr said, is to build the city's cash balance so it can better adapt to next year's challenges.

Morr added that the city won't know the pandemic's impact on income taxes until September 2021.

In addition to expanded use of body cameras and the software necessary to support it, the police department will also hire a civilian staff member to oversee the program. The department also plans to fund a lateral officer recruit class next year and update its automated fingerprint identification system.

The police department's proposed 2021 budget totals $66,630,076, an increase of about 2.6% from 2020.

The proposed budget will be presented to the council on Tuesday. Under state law, the council may only change the budget through cuts and must approve the document by the end of October.

Past and present city budget books, including the proposed 2021 budget, are available to view online at www.cityoffortwayne.org/smartgov.

