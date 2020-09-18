Manufacturer's request to expand on hold for now

A company that makes sand molds for automobile parts in Cedar Creek Township had its plans to expand put on hold for a month when the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals could not muster a majority vote.

LSM Manufacturing, 15265 Roth Road, sought a use variance to add an additional 14,800-square-foot building for a machine shop and storage. Fort Wayne attorney Pat Hess, representing the applicant, on Wednesday told the board the company, owned by Amos Lengacher, was experiencing a surge in business.

“The reason my clients are here today is that business is good, and they need to expand their location,” Hess said.

He added the business is “compliant” and “a clean operation” that has room to expand on its agriculturally zoned property. The company's only other option would be not to expand, “and that creates a hardship.”

Another Lengacher, Richard Lengacher, expressed concerns about the negative effect that increased heavy truck traffic likely would have on the rural community.

However, during the presentation, Thomas Black, board chairman, said he had to recuse himself from the case because someone involved had been a client. Black is the owner of a Fort Wayne worker safety company,

When the board split 2-1 in favor of the application because board member David Bailey was absent, the decision was postponed until the Oct. 21 meeting. Three votes are required to decide issues that come before the five-member board.

Board Vice President Susie Hoot voted against the measure; members Ron Kohart and Heather Drebenstedt voted in favor.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a special use for a tattoo parlor request by Parker Worpell of Permanent Legacy LLC at 7231 Engle Road in a professional office and personal services zone, which does not specifically allow the use.

• Allowed a home woodworking workshop and a reduced setback to 53 feet for Charles and Michelle Vanstrom, 14318 Aboite Center Road. The board approved a compromise on the setback issue to a little over 70 feet after hearing testimony that placing the workshop elsewhere would disrupt utilities on the property, which contains a restored schoolhouse used as the Vanstroms' residence.

• Denied a request for a variance to allow Todd and Dawn Trout, 11836 Aboite Center Road, to build a pole-barn garage 54 feet from the road's center line on an existing gravel area, saying the structure was too close to the road. Board members said the garage could be built elsewhere on the property by removing three young trees.

