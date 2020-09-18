Parkview prices among highest

Parkview Health charges higher prices – on a relative scale – than all but one hospital system nationwide, according to a report being released today.

Community Health Systems, parent company of Lutheran Health Network, ranks 83rd of 178 providers in the Rand Corp.'s 2020 study. Rand collaborated with the Employers' Forum of Indiana on the project, which was funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and self-insured employers.

Researchers compared how much health care providers charged insurance companies, self-insured employers and state-based all-payer claims databases from 2016 to 2018 with how much Medicare paid those providers for the same services.

It's not surprising that hospitals charge more than Medicare pays because reimbursement rates are about 85% of the cost of providing care, according to the American Hospital Association. Any provider that charged Medicare rates for all payers couldn't stay in business, losing money with every service performed, association officials say.

The issue is by how much some hospitals exceed that rate. The study found providers that charge as little as 118% of Medicare's payment schedule. John Muir Health, a northern California hospital system, was found to have the highest prices nationwide, charging 402% of Medicare rates.

Parkview's billing rate for inpatient and outpatient services combined was 388% of Medicare reimbursement rates. Main rival Community Health Systems' rate was 260%. Fort Wayne market newcomer Indiana University Health's rate was 327%.

IU Health, which ranks 18th highest nationwide, opened its first local office in August 2018. Now, the provider has three primary care and two urgent care offices here and plans to eventually build a hospital on 137 acres off Airport Expressway near Interstate 69.

Rand compared relative prices, which incorporate Medicare's adjustments for case mix, wages, inflation, medical education and volume of uncompensated care. The choice isn't without controversy. Teaching hospitals receive higher Medicare reimbursements, but standardized prices, the alternative, are “complex and not at all intuitive,” researchers said.

IU Health has teaching hospitals. Parkview and Lutheran do not.

Déjà vu

Parkview officials have experienced the glare of this spotlight before. Last year's Rand study also singled out the local nonprofit for its pricing.

Mike Packnett, Parkview's CEO, pushed back then, pointing to what he considered flaws in the 2019 study's methodology.

Embargoed copies of this year's study were made available to the media but not to health care providers. Parkview and Lutheran officials, among others, were to get their first look at the data today.

Last year's study included only 25 states and limited insurance and employer payment information. Packnett said that wasn't enough. The American Hospital Association released a statement last year also expressing concerns about the study, including its small sample size.

Packnett said the 2019 report also failed to account for quality and safety ratings. He maintained that Parkview's prices have to offset the large number of Medicare patients it treats.

Researchers listened to those criticisms and addressed those issues in the newest study, which includes data from 49 states and the District of Columbia. Maryland was not included because it has adopted an all-payer rate setting program.

In one graphic comparison, researchers found no correlation between pricing and the percentage of patients' care covered by Medicare, said Christopher Whaley, one of the report's authors.

“There are just as many hospitals that have lots of Medicare patients and don't charge high prices,” he said during a phone interview.

Factoring quality

In another graphic, the report plots hospitals' prices as a percentage of Medicare reimbursement rates on one axis and one-to-five-star quality ratings from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on the other. Researchers said the results can be interpreted in at least two ways.

“One perspective is that high-priced hospitals, at least based on this particular measure of quality, tend to have better quality than low-priced hospitals – among high-priced hospitals, those with relative prices 2.5 times and higher of Medicare prices, 20% received five stars and only 4% received one star,” the report states.

“At the same time, high-value hospitals – meaning those offering low prices and high quality, at least based on this particular measure of quality – do appear to exist: 91% of lower-priced hospitals received three or more stars.”

When comparing prices against safety grades from The Leapfrog Group, Rand researchers found that “high-value hospitals – meaning those offering low prices and high safety, at least based on this particular measure of safety – do exist.”

Leapfrog's spring hospital safety report card gave Parkview Regional Medical Center an A grade. In Parkview's case, the grade measures safety performance at two hospital buildings – the newer one north of Dupont Road and the older one at Randallia Drive and State Boulevard. Lutheran, Dupont and St. Joseph hospitals, all part of Lutheran Health Network, earned C's.

“To fully measure hospital value,” the Rand report states, “one would also have to consider many other factors, including the prevalence and degree of positive health outcomes (the efficacy of prevention and treatments), not just hospital safety and patient experience.”

The report's goals

It's important to note that Rand used 2016 to 2018 payment data when compiling the report. Parkview officials didn't learn of their system's relatively high pricing until last year's report was released. If Parkview has lowered its prices in the past 18 months, that change wouldn't have been reflected in the most recent study.

Parkview's prices were the focus of contract negotiations the health care system had this year with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. About 250,000 people in northeast Indiana depend on Parkview for their Anthem-covered care.

Each side had significant bargaining power. Parkview is northeast Indiana's largest health care provider and largest employer. Anthem has the largest membership among any health care insurer doing business in Indiana.

A new, multiyear deal was signed July 30. Details weren't disclosed, but both sides claimed they were satisfied with the result.

Gloria Sachdev, president and CEO of the Employers' Forum of Indiana, said arming employers and insurance companies with hospital payment information is one of the report's goals.

“We have made numerous recommendations for how employers can use this report, but it all comes down to aligning price with quality,” she said during a phone interview. “Employers want the best quality at the best price.”

Before the Rand report, employers “never had the opportunity to compare price in a meaningful way,” she said. “I think this is transformative, not just here in Indiana but across the country.”

Sachdev thinks health insurance companies and benefits consultants also should be held accountable for negotiating fair prices with health care providers on behalf of their employer clients.

Rather than haggle over reimbursement rates for thousands of individual services, payers could agree to pay providers a fixed percentage over Medicare's reimbursement schedule for those services, an approach Sachdev supports.

Employers that pay higher health insurance premiums have less money for wages and other employee benefits, the report states.

“We just need to have an honest conversation that these are the trade-offs we are making,” Whaley said.

Sachdev agreed and added another point.

“The employers also need to be competitive in their marketplaces,” she said, adding that savings on health care costs could lead to lower prices for products and services.

A company that captures a bigger market share can expand, create more jobs and attract better-qualified workers by paying them more, she said.

The next Rand study, dubbed Rand 4.0, has been funded. Feedback from this year's report could shape new areas for researchers to include. Sachdev expects to spend the next several months getting feedback from employers and health care providers.

“So it's coming,” she said. “Price transparency isn't going away.”

