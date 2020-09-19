Indiana sets record for daily virus cases

An additional 1,037 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and an additional 462 positive cases were added from a newly onboarded laboratory following corrections to a laboratory reporting error, state health officials said Friday.

The total of 1,499 new cases breaks a daily record of 1,279 on Aug. 6, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

State health officials said a newly onboarded laboratory is a lab that has been analyzing COVID-19 test results and has recently begun submitting test results electronically to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The new cases bring the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 109,683, the state health department said.

A total of 3,270 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state health department said.

Friday's results also include 1,628 tested individuals and 2,067 tests from the newly onboarded laboratory, following corrections to a laboratory reporting error. To date, 1,281,438 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,269,650 Thursday.

A total of 1,813,640 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

In Allen County, 65 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died, bringing the total to 5,842 cases and 198 deaths Friday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 320 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28, the Allen County Department of Health said.

Updates to cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the county health department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

In DeKalb County, 10 people ranging in ages from 10 to 79 years tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 453 cases, the DeKalb County Health Department said.

