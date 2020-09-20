Black lives walk organized to foster discussion

A nip in the air is common for a mid-September morning, and it didn't deter a group of about 60 Fort Wayne residents from walking in support of Black lives at Foster Park on Saturday.

A small sea of Black and white faces – organized by FIRM: Fighting Injustice and Racial Matters – hit the two-mile trail about 10:30 a.m. The purpose of the walk, called Step Up For Black Lives, was to come together as a community, discuss the systemic issues the Black community faces and to work toward solutions, FIRM co-founder Dwan Lowe said.

“Anytime we can get the community together so we can sit as a family is a great opportunity,” he said. “Just because there's a lot of conflict happening, a lot of trouble happening across the country, across the world, that doesn't mean we have to come together only when it's a bad thing. I definitely believe in solidarity and that was the goal today and I think we accomplished it.”

Saturday's walk was in a similar vein to the Sept. 5 Bike Ride for Black Lives, which drew a large crowd of supporters as well. The purpose of both events, Lowe said, was to foster discussion.

Lowe said he believes the community is open to it.

“That's just something that's going to come in time,” Lowe said. “Working as a team and moving as a unit is new to some of us, but outside of that I think everything is moving the right way and the community is definitely open to it.”

FIRM is working on Black mental health panel in October, co-founder Dezha Lattimore said. Panelists will include people who are involved in Black mental health in the community. FIRM is still working out some of the details and will release the names of the panelists closer to the event.

“We're just going to have the talk that we need to have about Black mental health, because it's a little taboo,” she said.

