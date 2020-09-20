Farm park envisioned for New Haven

Sitting on the side porch of Alison Adams' brick farmhouse outside New Haven is like taking a trip into the late 19th century.

You can glimpse a couple of horses in a back enclosure by the barn and hear the clucking of chickens and the grating call of startled guinea fowl. You can decide to visit sheep and goats and be visited by a pair of strolling brown tabby cats.

And that's the way Adams likes it, ever since she bought the property in 1986.

Adams, 81, grew up around animals on a family farm in wartime Oxfordshire, England. So her idea of a farm is not the American farm of today – gigantic tractors and combines and hundreds of acres planted in corn and soybeans.

“I learned to milk a cow by hand at the ripe old age of 4,” she said.

Adams would like to keep the earlier model of farming alive, and now she has donated her 10-acre farm to the New Haven-Adams Township Parks and Recreation Department so the site can be preserved and open to the public.

She envisions something like the Fort Wayne parks department's Salomon Farm Park, which preserves farm life of the early 20th century.

Preservation, she said, would be a fitting destiny for her land, which has historic significance. Along Rose Avenue in New Haven, the farm was part of the original land grant to Jesse Adams, founder of Adams Township, by President John Quincy Adams in 1825.

Jesse Adams built his first house, a log cabin, on land just to the west of the property, and Alison Adams said that makes the land part of the first farm in New Haven.

After Jesse Adams sold the land in 1837, it went through several owners, but was bought eventually by the Thimlar family, who may or may not have built the house, which dates to 1870, Alison Adams said.

When she began to work on it, the house was close to falling.

“It was not livable,” she said. The wiring had been eaten by squirrels, and the plumbing was not really operable. The house needed a new furnace; it originally was heated by coal stoves and had never had central heating.

Along with other “critters,” pigeons had taken up roost inside, along with innumerable possessions of the former owner, Adams said.

“It smelled like an elephant had died,” she said, adding she didn't begin to live there until 1993.

The house still needs work, Adams said, but under the agreement accepted by the parks board in August, she and husband, Ron Clifford, would continue to reside in the house until they decide to vacate. They also would retain control of the surrounding acre.

But Adams has been working with MKM Architects, a Fort Wayne design firm, in developing a master plan for the property, which includes a barn and outbuildings. She is enthusiastic about the park having a sensory trail accessible to people of all abilities, short-distance nature trails, an animal viewing area and a picnic pavilion.

She also envisions an education center in a small house she owns to the east of her farmhouse where students could learn about farm life in the 1800s.

Parks Superintendent Mike Clendenen said parks board members “see the uniqueness of this property,” which offers possibilities not available in New Haven's or the township's other parks.

“I don't want to call it a diamond in the rough, but the potential, the importance, that it could have in the community and the region is great,” he said.

The farm's location is also important, he said. The farm is near the Rivergreenway trail, which goes from Moser Park to the Maumee River, and abuts the park, he said. The land is also near land other local groups, including Save Maumee, that have a conservation interest, he said.

“So we're very pleased. We're really excited about what it could be,” Clendenen said.

The park's master plan should be finished by the end of the year, and the parks department and a committee formed for making decisions about the park will likely look to sponsors and donors to pay for improvements, he said.

A price tag has not been set, he said.

Adams, who earlier donated some of her land for the Rivergreenway, said the new park will be named Marylands Farm Park, after her family's farm in England. She said she used money from her share of that farm's sale to buy the land and has been working on the idea with Clendenen since 2018,

The first version of the plan was not approved, but persistence paid off.

An artist who has taken inspiration from the farm in creating fiber art made from her animals' coats and engravings on gourds grown and dried there, Adams said she's long been interested in making use of things others might not.

“I bought the farm when I was looking for a couple of acres to rent or buy for my two horses. When I learned of the history, I thought it should stay green,” she said of the property.

She couldn't bear to see it divided and turned into a housing development, as has happened with other old farmhouses in the New Haven area, she said.

“It just seemed that would be a real shame.”

