Show goes on for bonsai club

Visitors streamed in and out of the Fort Wayne Bonsai Club's fall show at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory on Saturday, viewing carefully cultivated miniature trees.

Each guest was asked to vote for a favorite tree, and more than a few went home with plants of their own.

Bonsai is the art of growing small trees in pots. The trees, which genetically are no different than their full-size counterparts, are kept small through pruning and other methods. Trees are also shaped to create unique movement and flow.

To be a bonsai, a plant has to meet three criteria: It has to be alive, it must be growing in a pot or a slab, and it has to be shaped – by a person, the elements, or both – to be the image of a natural tree in a full-size setting, said Steve Moore, one of three co-presidents of the Fort Wayne Bonsai Club.

Moore said he has cultivated bonsai trees more than 30 years. When people ask him about the art form, he said it's sometimes hard for him to stop talking about it.

Bonsai, and plants in general, have been a lifesaver for some throughout the pandemic, said Pat Guido, another of the club's co-presidents. Bonsai in particular can have a calming effect, she said.

Plants, Guido said, can help with seasonal depression as well.

“I have the lights on, 14 hours a day. I get out of bed and I walk past the 8-foot table of trees. That really helps the mood year-round, not just summer,” she said.

The art form takes patience, as trees grow slowly and take years to reach maturity. Trees' longevity, Guido said, means carefully cultivated bonsai can be passed down through generations. Some are hundreds of years old.

But it's not something to be intimidated by, said Vic Rebman, the club's third co-president.

“Anybody can do it, anybody can be successful with it,” he said.

Guido agreed.

“You can always be successful with something,” she said.

Saturday's show would usually be one of two at the conservatory, but the pandemic forced the bonsai club to cancel its spring event.

“We were wondering what kind of turnout we were going to see (on Saturday),” Moore said. “We are having a better turnout than I've seen at our annual shows in some time.”

More information about the Fort Wayne Bonsai Club can be found on its Facebook page.

dgong@jg.net