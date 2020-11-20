City celebrates refurbished busy stretch of Maplecrest

Officials celebrated the completion Thursday of nearly $7 million in street and sidewalk improvements on the city's northeast side.

Mayor Tom Henry and the city's Public Works Division joined residents and area business owners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for improvements on Maplecrest Road between East State Boulevard and Trier Road.

The $6.7 million project took about a year to complete and enhances safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers in an area with a daily vehicle count of more than 19,000 vehicles, officials said.

Maplecrest between State and Trier was expanded to four travel lanes separated by a median or center turn lane where needed. The north-south road's improvements also include a trail that connects to the Rivergreenway, a sidewalk, new water mains and stormwater pipes to help with drainage.

Numerous meetings were conducted to gain input from area residents, including design features they would like to see integrated into the Maplecrest project. Many of the suggestions for landscaping, barriers, crosswalks and lighting originated from neighborhood input, city officials said.

The final portion of the two-season Maplecrest improvement project, from Trier to Stellhorn Road, is scheduled to take place next year and when finished the total project will be a 14-block upgrade.

Federal funds paid for 80% of the road and streetscape improvements with the remaining 20% coming from the city's Public Works budget.

In the past seven years, the city has invested nearly $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements. This year's investment was $24 million, including streets, sidewalk, bridges and alleys, officials said.

“It's encouraging to see the considerable amount of progress made on infrastructure improvements in our neighborhoods, even during this pandemic,” Henry said. “The input we gathered from residents who live and travel through this busy corridor was important in order to ensure we meet the needs of the community. We continue to be committed to improving the quality-of-life amenities that will keep Fort Wayne moving forward.”

The improvements between State and Trier were completed eight years after the Allen County Highway Department completed the Maplecrest extension project from Lake Avenue to Indiana 930 in New Haven.