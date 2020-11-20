Coronavirus forces library to close

The Allen County Public Library is closing the main library and branches to the public – and cutting back on some services – to respond to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

State and county health officials this week declared Allen County as in the red zone, the pandemic's most serious level. The library changes were outlined Thursday during a library board meeting.

The new rules say patrons can still access library materials, but only through curbside pickup, a system put in place earlier in the pandemic.

Meeting rooms will be closed, and those needing to use library computers must reserve an appointment. Computer use will be limited to two hours.

The changes take effect Nov. 27. They will remain until Jan. 28 or two weeks after Allen County drops to orange status, whichever comes first.

