Planners back neighborhood's access concerns

Residents of the Deer Track Estates neighborhood in Cedar Creek Township north of Fort Wayne got a reprieve from additional traffic in their neighborhood from actions by the Allen County Plan Commission.

The plan commission Thursday turned down accessing two additional residential lots southeast of the development through a narrow utility drive. Instead, the commission unanimously voted in favor of the original plan with a written commitment not to use the neighborhood for access.

Last week, neighbors protested use of the drive, saying it was too narrow for safety and ran too close to their homes to maintain expected privacy. Neighbors said if vehicles pulled over to allow oncoming vehicles to pass, the stopped vehicles would encroach on residents' yards.

The plan commission allowed vacating a boundary on the east side of the Silver Lake development west of the disputed drive to create what the applicant, Oakmont Development Co. II LLC of Fort Wayne, said would likely be two large residential lots.

But the issue may not be over.

The plan does not indicate where the new access point will be. Planning department staffers said possibilities include road easements or amendment of Silver Leaf – or the Deer Hollow neighborhood to the south and east.

In other business, the plan commission unanimously approved a rezoning and primary development plan of 47.4 acres at Union Chapel and Diebold roads in Perry Township from agricultural to neighborhood center for a planned reception hall/event center.

Submitted by GJHL Properties, Fort Wayne, the plan would create six lots on the acreage, excluding that of the reception hall, which is named Forged Union on planning documents.

Only five of those lots are likely to be buildable, because one contains a large pond.

All rezonings also must be approved by the Allen County commissioners.

The plan commission also settled an issue arising from the closure of Citizens Square to the public on Monday to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The plan commission will not meet in December, and plans will be made for January.

Mayor Tom Henry this week said city employees who work at Citizens Square would work at home until Jan. 19. But he did not address county workers or bodies that also use the building.

