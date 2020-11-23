Visiting Nurse tree lighting done virtually

An evergreen tree twinkling with white lights in downtown Fort Wayne usually attracts a crowd the Sunday before Thanksgiving, but not this year.

Visiting Nurse instead continued its annual tradition of honoring people who have died with a virtual ceremony that went live Sunday and will be available throughout the holiday season.

Leslie Friedel, chief executive officer, encouraged viewers to replicate the atmosphere typical of the holiday memorial service and tree lighting.

“Though you will be watching in many homes, cities and states, I encourage you to dim the lights and light a candle in honor of your loved one,” Friedel said in the 10-minute video commemorating the 35th annual event.

Proceeds from the event – people could pay to have a light on the tree represent someone who has died – benefit Visiting Nurse. The nonprofit's services include grief support and end-of-life and palliative care.

“I know many of you watching tonight have attended faithfully year after year to honor a loved one you lost long ago,” Friedel said. “For some, the loss is more recent, and you're attending the first time.”

Lisa Williams is among those whose loss is more recent. Her husband, Stan, died in October 2019 at age 61 from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body.

Visiting Nurse cared for Stan Williams when he needed home health care, and the organization has regularly called her and her sons since his death, Lisa Williams said in the video.

“If it weren't for Visiting Nurse and the care we received,” she said, “I don't think we'd be in the good place we are today.”

The virtual tree lighting shows the twinkling tree outside the University of Saint Francis' Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center from multiple angles, including a close-up of the lights flicking.

A performance of “Silent Night” by the Fort Wayne Children's Choir accompanies images. The choir has been involved with the ceremony 11 years, Friedel said.

Joy Cash, a chaplain with Visiting Nurse, shared her wish for those grieving.

“It is my hope for you that in this season of busyness that you'll be able to find some moments that you can reflect upon the blessing of the life of your loved one and the mark that they made in your life, and the comfort that is found and the healing that is found in realizing the blessing and the gift that they were to you and still are.”

