Airport finishes canopy, solar projects

The Fort Wayne International Airport has completed work on a new rental car return lot canopy expansion and solar energy project, officials announced Monday.

The project is expected to improve customer experience and increase efficiency of the airport's electricity usage, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority said in a news release.

“The completion of the rental car return lot canopy expansion and solar energy project continues FWA's commitment to delivering excellent customer service to our passengers and guests, while also furthering our desire to create an innovative and sustainable facility as we move into the next chapter of the airport through Project Gateway and the upcoming terminal expansion,” Executive Director of Airports Scott Hinderman said in a statement.

Project Gateway includes the airport expansion and terminal project, which will rehabilitate the facility's airport, east and west terminal apron and the expand west terminal building.

More information on Project Gateway can be found at www.fwairport.com/project-gateway.

The return lot canopy project expanded existing canopies and added solar photovoltaic panels atop the structures. The project added six new canopies to create a fully covered facility for rental car pick up and return.

Previously, only the first half of the lot's six parking rows had covered parking.

The solar panels are projected to produce 657,249 kilowatt-hours of electricity – enough to power all of the airport's parking lot lights and the airfield's runway lights.

“It is exciting to know that as we prepare for the holiday season and turn on the holiday decorations this week that we are generating enough power needed to support those lights,” Robin Strasser, director of administration and finance, said in a statement.

