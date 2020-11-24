Black Friday ads this week

Newsstand copies of Wednesday's Journal Gazette will include the newspaper's annual package of holiday shopping circulars.

The special “sneak peak” at Black Friday shopping deals is only available Wednesday in newspapers sold at retail locations. The package will be delivered to subscribers with the Thanksgiving Day edition of the newspaper and the circulars also will be included with copies sold in stores Thursday.

The special newsstand price will be $3 on Wednesday and Thursday. Normal newsstand price is $1.50.

The circulars feature special deals offered as the holiday shopping season gets underway. Among the retailers featured in this year's package are Ashley Furniture, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Big Lots, CVS, Dollar General, Dunham's Sports, Furniture Row, Home Depot, JC Penney, Kohl's, La-Z-Boy Furniture, Lowe's Home Improvement, Macy's, Mattress Firm, Menards, Michaels, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Rural King, Shoe Carnival, Sweetwater, and Value City Furniture.