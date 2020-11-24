Hospitals tightening visitation

Allen County's two primary health care providers Monday announced new hospital visitor restrictions because of the area's increase in cases of COVID-19.

The restrictions went into effect Monday.

Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center and other Parkview-affiliated hospitals now generally are allowing only one visitor per patient. Those younger than 18 are not permitted to visit.

The hospitals' visiting hours generally are noon to 8 p.m. No visitors are allowed for those receiving care for COVID-19, although the hospitals say they will try to make arrangements for end-of-life situations.

“We recognize how difficult it may be for patients to be away from their loved ones while receiving care, which is why we are still allowing one visitor, during designated hours, for most inpatient units,” said Judy Boerger, Parkview Health's chief nursing executive.

“Additionally, our clinical teams coordinate regular communication with families, including phone calls and virtual visits as much as possible,” she said.

Both hospital systems require mask-wearing at all times, but Parkview also is putting teeth in its policy, saying not wearing a mask may result in the loss of visiting privileges.

Notice of the new restrictions came on a day when Indiana's coronavirus-related hospitalizations were at their highest since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, 3,219 people were hospitalized. In the state health department's District 3, which includes Allen County and most of northeast Indiana, the 384 patients hospitalized matched the third-highest and were only 13 fewer than the district's peak of 397, reached Nov. 17.

The number of intensive care beds in the district hovers at or slightly above 300, although some hospitalized COVID patients do not require intensive care. Local health care officials last week warned of staff members becoming overwhelmed by the increase in cases.

Allen County reported 273 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday and four additional deaths. That brings the county's total to 17,327 cases and 291 deaths.

Monday's newly reported cases are fewer than in recent days, when 300 to nearly 500 new cases were reported each day. The pandemic's peak, 610 confirmed cases, was reported Nov. 13. About 4% of Allen County's population has tested positive for the infection.

State health officials reported 5,606 new cases and 27 deaths Monday, bringing totals to 300,913 cases, 5,067 dead, plus 265 deaths suspected to be due to coronavirus but no test results are available.

Lutheran Hospital and the Parkview system have exceptions to the new rules in some departments and at some specialty hospitals.

For example, two parents or guardians are allowed to visit children in the pediatrics department at Parkview Regional Medical Center, and there are no hour restrictions at Lutheran's Birthplace, where two permitted visitors, including the patient's spouse or partner, are allowed – but only one at a time.

Hospital officials urge people who want to visit check Lutheran's website at lutheranhealth.net/visitor-restrictions or Parkview's site at parkview.com/visitorupdates.

They also urge that potential visitors get a flu shot to protect themselves, their families and health care workers. Reducing this season's flu outbreak will keep health care systems from becoming overwhelmed by another serious respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Area residents also should continue practicing the guidelines recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing a mask, social distancing, thorough and frequent hand-washing, disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, and staying home if symptomatic, except when in need of testing or medical care.

