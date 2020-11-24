Treviño to be county's 1st Hispanic magistrate

A new Allen County Circuit Court magistrate has been selected, incoming Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis announced Monday.

Jesus Ricardo Treviño, 38, will replace Magistrate Steven O. Godfrey, who was named Allen Superior Court judge this month by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Treviño will be the first Hispanic to serve as a judicial officer in Allen County.

Treviño is an alumnus of University of Saint Francis, where he received a degree in business administration in 2005 and a Master of Business Administration in 2006. Treviño earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina and was admitted to the Indiana Bar in October 2008.

He spent more than 11 years working for the Allen County prosecutor's office as a deputy prosecutor, serving in the child support, traffic and misdemeanor and major felonies divisions. Treviño, who will begin his tenure as magistrate Jan.1, is currently the level 6 felony section chief, responsible for managing all level 6 felony prosecutions and training new deputy prosecutors.

Treviño has also served more than 10 years as a commissioner for the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission.

“I have seen his work ethic and understanding of the law firsthand, as he has appeared before me many times as a deputy prosecuting attorney,” Davis said in a statement. “Additionally, he brings a much needed addition of diversity to the Allen Circuit judiciary. Mr. Trevino will be a valuable addition to the Circuit Court team.”

Davis is replacing retiring Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Felts.

In a statement, Treviño said “it is an honor and privilege to be selected as the next Allen Circuit Court magistrate.”

“I have many people to thank for helping me get to this important position,” he said. “I look forward to bringing my diversity and over a decade of experience working for the prosecutor's office to the bench. I am excited to join the amazing circuit court team and continue my service to the citizens of Allen County.”

A swearing-in ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Allen County Courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne.

