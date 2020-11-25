Fort Wayne/Allen County

Pokagon changes toboggan rules

Pokagon State Park's toboggan run opens Friday with some changes due to COVID-19.

Although hours and fees remain the same as previous years, only one track will be open. This change allows guests and staff members to stay socially distant inside the tower. This means fewer than half of the normal number of toboggans will be available to rent, which might mean longer wait times.

Riders will also be required to wear masks and gloves and to socially distance themselves while in line, officials said.

The registration process has also been modified. Upon arriving at the park gate, nature center or Potawatomi Inn front desk, riders will receive details for reserving a sled using a mobile alert system. When a sled is ready, guests will receive a text asking a member of their party to go to the rental room to fill out a registration card.

Ramp program changing hands

Turnstone is handing off its legacy ramp building service to local partner NeighborLink Fort Wayne.

Since the inception of the original program in 1989, thousands of residents have been assisted in adapting their homes to support ramp entrance. In recent years this was accomplished in direct partnership with NeighborLink Fort Wayne.

The program uses volunteers to construct wheelchair access ramps at the homes of people with disabilities. Over the course of three decades, more than 1,200 residential ramps have been built for people with disabilities living in Allen County.

“We consider it a privilege to be entrusted by Turnstone to build on such a foundational program that is essential to increasing the independence and mobility of those in our community that rely on a wheelchair ramp to navigate life,” Andrew Hoffman, NeighborLink's executive director, said in a statement.

“Not only did we take over this program, we inherited some incredible volunteers who have grown this program's impact,” he added. “NeighborLink volunteers have completed over 300 new ramp builds, repairs, and maintenance projects since the beginning of 2017. The ramp program fits naturally into our organization and helps us create meaningful connections between neighbors, which strengthens neighborhoods.”

Mike Mushett, Turnstone's CEO, thanked the many volunteers and donors who have supported the ramp program over the years.

– Journal Gazette