Coronavirus roundup

Drug Court ceremony on hold

Allen Superior Court announced Tuesday it has postponed its landmark 50th Drug Court graduation due to restrictions on event sizes brought on by the coronavirus.

The event, which had been scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 14, at the Allen County Courthouse, will be postponed until the spring of 2021.

“Drug Court graduation is a moment that deserves to be celebrated without reservation or worry,” said Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, who is also the Drug Court supervising judge. “Many of our clients have worked toward this day for years and want their families to witness their victory over addiction. We simply cannot do that right now, so we've made the difficult choice to wait.”

Community Harvest gets $5,000 gift

Community Harvest Food Bank is the recipient of a $5,000 donation from the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance with matching funds from Indiana State Medical Society Alliance.

After presenting a check to the food bank, the group stayed to volunteer, stocking shelves and sorting food for later distribution to families.

“This generous $5,000 donation from the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance will provide over 20,000 meals to families in need,” said Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest executive president. “More than ever, help is needed to meet the growing need among vulnerable members of the community. We are incredibly grateful for this support.”

