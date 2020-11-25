County voter turnout hits record 64%

INDIANAPOLIS – About 65% of Indiana's 4.75 million voters cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 general election, Secretary of State Connie Lawson said Tuesday.

The office announced final turnout for the state and all 92 counties.

“We continue to see that candidates and issues drive turnout,” Lawson said. “Presidential elections tend to have higher turnout rates. That held true this year with 65% of Hoosiers turning out to vote, the highest percentage we've seen since 1992.”

In 2016 and 2012, voter turnout was at 58%. In 2008, 62% of registered Hoosiers voted in the general election.

This year was record-setting year, with 3,068,578 Hoosiers casting a ballot, more than in 2008, 2012 or 2016.

More people voted absentee than on Election Day – 1.86 million to 1.2 million. Absentee includes both by mail and voting early in-person.

Hamilton and Wells counties had the highest turnout in the state – both reaching 75%. They were followed by Greene, Hancock and Whitley counties at 74%.

Allen County hit 64% – breaking a record established in 2008 at 60%. The 2016 presidential election turnout in Allen County was about 55%.

Other area county turnouts include Adams at 73%; DeKalb at 67%; Huntington at 71%; Kosciusko and LaGrange at 66%; Noble at 65%; Steuben at 67%; and Wabash at 69%.

