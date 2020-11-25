FWCS leader positive for virus

Superintendent Mark Daniel has spent months navigating Fort Wayne Community Schools through the coronavirus pandemic and now is doing so while fighting the virus himself.

Daniel is among the 17,631 Allen County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. He received his diagnosis Nov. 18, a day after colleagues noticed he was shivering, he said Tuesday.

He has since experienced symptoms including a constant headache, a loss of taste and smell, coughing and a fever that has yo-yoed between 99 and 103 degrees, Daniel said. Tuesday brought a runny nose he hopes will relieve sinus pressure, he added.

The superintendent doesn't know where he contracted the virus, he said, but he doubts he was infected in an FWCS building, where social distancing and mask wearing are priorities. Following such protocols likely prevented him from infecting his executive assistant, who tested negative for COVID-19, he said.

“I highly recommend wearing the face masks,” Daniel said in a phone interview punctuated with intermittent coughing.

Allen County health officials have described schools as a safe place because districts have implemented preventive measures.

Even so, COVID-19 cases are affecting every FWCS school, the state's school virus dashboard shows. There are at least 105 student cases, at least 44 teacher cases and at least 67 staff cases, according to the weekly update Monday. Exact totals are unknown because some data is suppressed.

Activities outside school, including social gatherings, have contributed to rising cases within school communities, local health officials said this month.

On Tuesday, the Allen County Department of Health reported 304 new positive cases and that two more Allen County residents have died, bringing the local death toll to 293.

Also Tuesday, the DeKalb County Health Department reported two new deaths and 26 new cases for a total 31 deaths and 1,758 cases.

The state reported a record 103 deaths Tuesday. A total 5,169 Hoosiers have died from the virus, the Indiana Department of Health said.

There were 306,538 cases statewide as of Tuesday, an increase of 5,702 from the previous day.

Daniel, who has been conducting district business remotely, hopes to return to the office early next week – provided he meets the standards outlined by the FWCS health director.

But New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael shared Tuesday that effects of the disease may linger. He tested positive for COVID-19 in early October, and he was admitted to the hospital Monday after having trouble breathing and experiencing chest pain, he said on Facebook.

He described his bout with COVID-19 during a Nov. 17 news conference at Citizens Square that included Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. McMichael wore a mask except when speaking at a lectern.

“I've been four weeks symptom free, but I still have fatigue every day,” McMichael said during the news conference. “Around 2 o'clock in the afternoon, it's like I hit a wall, and I had a couple of days when I had trouble breathing. I could barely get up and perform simple tasks.”

The mayor is confident he will be OK, he said on Facebook Tuesday, but he urged others to take the coronavirus seriously.

“The heroes in our health system today, they're tired,” McMichael said last week. “The least we can do is put on a mask.”

asloboda@jg.net

Rosa Salter Rodriguez of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.