Courtyard residents give back with meals

The tenants of an apartment community in southwest Fort Wayne are used to getting handouts, having been raised in foster care or periods of homelessness.

Now, as young adults living at the Courtyard, they are learning to give back and did so this week by providing five families with ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal, including Stove Top stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, rolls, yams, marshmallows, apple pie, a 2-liter soda and a $20 Walmart gift card, according to a news release.

The generosity, the release said, exemplifies a message those who work with Courtyard residents have tried to instill – the tenants no longer have to live as a victim, the release said.

“I tell them all that being in foster care is not a handicap,” program manager Endia Cassel said in a statement. “It's a part of your story, and if you use that to push through, you can do great things. Because of their past, they are a lot stronger and more resilient than they really think.”

Established in 2014 in partnership with SCAN, the Courtyard at 530 Home Ave. provides permanent supportive housing to adults ages 18 to 25 who are aging out of foster care, or who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

SCAN is the fiscal agent for CHILL, which prepares tenants for self-sufficiency. CHILL stands for Creating Hope, Instilling Life Lessons. It served 44 people this year, the release said.

The compassion involved in the Courtyard's Thanksgiving meal effort is significant, Cassel and Whitney Craig of SCAN said by email.

“Part of developing life skills for many of these young adults is developing a sense of compassion to help others,” Cassel and Craig said. “It was out of that compassion that they were able to give back. They recognized that they had something to contribute in order to pass hope onto others.”

SCAN families – who are dealing with such struggles as job loss and school changes for their children – need hope, Cassel said.

“If we can do just a little bit to ease that pressure and provide hope, just by the means of a meal, for our families at SCAN, then I'm all in,” Cassel said.

For Christmas, Courtyard tenants and staff plan to provide gifts for a SCAN family, Cassel and Craig said.

If the response from the Thanksgiving meals is any indication, the family will appreciate it.

The Courtyard's Tenant Council – a group of eight akin to a homeowners association board – quickly received two thank you notes from meal recipients, the release said.

“One of the families shared, 'This is the first time in over 10 years that we have had Thanksgiving together.'”

