Thursday, November 26, 2020 1:00 am
Disability housing plan gets grant
JIM CHAPMAN | The Journal Gazette
A Fort Wayne housing development for people with developmental disabilities has received a $500,000 grant to build affording housing units.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis has awarded $11.2 million in Affordable Housing Program grants to support the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of properties for use as affordable homes.
FHLBank Indianapolis said it provided grants of up to $500,000 to 24 affordable housing developments in Indiana and Michigan.
CASS Housing Inc., just east of North Clinton Street and north of the Turnstone adaptive sports complex, received a $500,000 grant to develop 10 units of affordable housing.
CASS Housing is a nonprofit organization that creates and maintains customized living arrangements for adults with developmental disabilities. CASS offers three housing and support models to serve residents moving from a family home into self-directed long-term housing.
Fundraising began in 2016. Since then, CASS opened its first independent living home in January 2019 and second home in May, according to the bank.
“ Like previous years, most of these developments include a direct financial involvement from our members,” MaryBeth Wott, FHLBank Indianapolis community investment officer, said in a statement. “Through their partnership, our members are using AHP grant dollars to close the development gap and help create more units of affordable housing in the communities they serve.”
