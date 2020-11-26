Disability housing plan gets grant

A Fort Wayne housing development for people with developmental disabilities has received a $500,000 grant to build affording housing units.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis has awarded $11.2 million in Affordable Housing Program grants to support the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of properties for use as affordable homes.

FHLBank Indianapolis said it provided grants of up to $500,000 to 24 affordable housing developments in Indiana and Michigan.

CASS Housing Inc., just east of North Clinton Street and north of the Turnstone adaptive sports complex, received a $500,000 grant to develop 10 units of affordable housing.

CASS Housing is a nonprofit organization that creates and maintains customized living arrangements for adults with developmental disabilities. CASS offers three housing and support models to serve residents moving from a family home into self-directed long-term housing.

Fundraising began in 2016. Since then, CASS opened its first independent living home in January 2019 and second home in May, according to the bank.

“ Like previous years, most of these developments include a direct financial involvement from our members,” MaryBeth Wott, FHLBank Indianapolis community investment officer, said in a statement. “Through their partnership, our members are using AHP grant dollars to close the development gap and help create more units of affordable housing in the communities they serve.”

