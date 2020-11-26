Leaders fear Thanksgiving surge

INDIANAPOLIS – State officials acknowledged a slight slowing of COVID-19 cases Wednesday while also cautioning that hospitalizations – a lagging indicator – continue to rise and the Thanksgiving holiday is likely to cause another surge.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state's positivity rate has dropped in recent days to 11.2%. That is the lowest in almost two weeks. But hospitalizations and deaths are still up, because those who get the sickest are usually hospitalized for a week or more.

“We've got to be able to muster strength and wherewithal over next few weeks – and months – that we're doing all we can,” Holcomb said.

The state set another record with 3,363 Hoosiers hospitalized. Data also showed 6,059 new cases and 63 new deaths. Allen County saw seven new deaths and 392 new cases.

The state also released its weekly county metrics Wednesday, showing 17 counties in red for high risk. That is a drop of four counties. Seventy-four counties are in orange.

The northeast Indiana corner is the worst in the state. Allen remains in orange, along with DeKalb, Noble, Kosciusko, Huntington, Wells and Adams counties. LaGrange, Steuben, Whitley and Wabash are in red.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said many people are ignoring pleas to stay home and limit Thanksgiving celebrations to immediate family. She expects many counties in orange to likely jump to red in the coming week.

The Fairbanks School of Public Health also released findings from the third wave of its statewide study on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the state.

The number of positive cases is only a small number of active infections, researchers said. That's because many don't have symptoms and are never tested.

From October to November, the number of cumulative infections increased 2.8 percentage points overall to 10.6%, with the highest increase in people ages 30 to 49.

Nir Menachemi, lead scientist on the study and a public health professor at IUPUI and IU Fort Wayne, said that is far from the 70% infection prevalence that is needed to achieve herd immunity.

“Without a vaccine, if the virus continued to spread unabated, over 13,000 Hoosiers would lose their lives, outside of nursing homes, to reach herd immunity,” he said.

“That is several times more deaths than have already occurred outside of nursing homes in Indiana.”

The study also identified infection fatality ratios for various age groups.

For instance, those younger than 30 die at a rate of 1 for every 19,531 infections. But those older than 65 die at a rate of 1 for every 43 infections. Overall, the statewide number is 1 death for every 384 infections.

