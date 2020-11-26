Shooting range proposal on hold

Plans to install a gun range inside the vacant Babies R Us store on Coldwater Road are on hold, after some Fort Wayne City Council members expressed concerns about noise that could affect adjacent businesses.

The proposal would rezone the site from the existing limited industrial classification to general commercial. The request is from Midwest Shooting Center Fort Wayne LLC and its representative, David Sabo of Delaware, Ohio.

“I would like to verify, before we put a gun range adjacent to Macy's, that noise will not be an issue,” said Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd.

The motion to hold the bill for two weeks was approved in a 6-2 vote Tuesday. Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, and Sharon Tucker, D-6th, voted against the hold.

The Department of Planning Services has verified the facility will be soundproof, said Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large. Freistroffer is a Fort Wayne Plan Commission member.

“I've talked to several people, ... on that particular subject,” he said. “It's going to be very soundproof and no sound will get to the outside or be problematic to those adjacent businesses there, is what I'm hearing from everybody.”

Documents filed with the Department of Planning Services indicate the shooting area won't use exterior walls but will be built with concrete and bulletproof steel with rubber coating to absorb projectiles and reduce noise.

Plans also state that a sealed HVAC system with a high-performance filter will remove lead particles from the air. The application states the range will occupy about 35% of the building, with the remaining space left for retail, offices and member areas.

No one spoke in opposition to the rezoning during a public hearing the Fort Wayne Plan Commission conducted, senior planner Michelle Wood said, but the commission did receive one opposition letter. The author of that letter, Wood said, did not oppose the rezoning but was against the gun sales.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he is not as concerned about noise as he is that a shooting gallery would be inappropriate for that site.

“Is this the right location, given that we have a shopping mall across the street in an area that looks like it is ripe for development?” he asked, noting that another area gun range is farther away from heavily trafficked areas.

dgong@jg.net