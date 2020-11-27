Virus cases spike in month

Almost half of Indiana's confirmed coronavirus cases – 154,517 – have been tallied in the last 30 days, despite positive test results dating back eight months, according to Indiana Department of Health data.

The fall surge predicted by public health officials is here and expected to only get worse as temperatures drop and some families refuse to limit holiday travel and family gatherings.

State officials said Thursday that 6,434 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories, bringing Indiana's total to 318,894 since the pandemic began in March.

One-fourth of the state's total coronavirus deaths happened in the last 30 days, from Oct. 26 to Nov. 25, according to the data.

Indiana's coronavirus pandemic death toll increased by 63 to 5,295 confirmed Hoosier lives lost. An additional 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The newly reported deaths made November Indiana's deadliest COVID-19 month yet with 1,118 confirmed deaths.

Statewide, 3,384 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 diagnoses, state data show. Those patients are using 44% of the state's intensive care unit beds and 12% of the hospital's available ventilators.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he plans to meet with local elected officials, businesses and hospital administrators around the state next week to get “updated perspectives and input” about COVID-19 responses at the local and county levels, and to see how “the state could be doing more” to help out.

The Allen County Department of Health on Thursday reported 347 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 18,370 cases. The county's death count increased by three to 303.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

More than 4.1 million corona­virus tests have been administered so far in the state. More than 1.2 million of those – or 31% – were conducted in the past 30 days.

The Indiana Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The only northeast Indiana location is Friends Church in Wabash at 3563 S. Indiana 13.

sslater@jg.net