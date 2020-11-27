Literacy Alliance getting results

Melinda Haines understands that 29% doesn't sound impressive.

That figure represents the proportion of adult learners who have attended at least 12 hours of The Literacy Alliance's high school equivalency classes and have attained the HSE diploma since July 1, the start of the nonprofit's program year.

But Haines – the organization's chief executive officer – is proud of that 29%, which outpaces the state's 17% and the region's 24%.

Earning the diploma is no small feat for the students The Literacy Alliance serves.

“They all have barriers,” Haines said, explaining that lack of transportation is a common challenge.

Along with preparing adults for the HSE test, The Literacy Alliance's free services include English for speakers of other languages classes and pre-HSE classes for those needing to improve basic reading, math and language skills.

Now with locations in Allen, Adams and Wells counties, The Literacy Alliance has helped more than 15,000 people since 1988, including 2,000 adults who earned their HSE diplomas.

Students work at their own pace, so some might attend programs as little as a few months to years, said Brian Schlichtenmyer, chief operating officer. One determined man – who faced impairments but had a strong support system – was with The Literacy Alliance for 10 years, he added.

“HSE was his goal,” Schlichtenmyer said.

There's no shortage of people who likely could benefit from the nonprofit's classes. According to its website, about 30,000 Allen County adults lack a high school degree or basic English proficiency skills, but only 4% are enrolled in a literacy program.

Finding students can be difficult, however. Unemployment rates and a lack of community awareness about The Literacy Alliance's services can affect enrollment, its leaders said.

“It comes down to them knowing we're here,” said Matt Wire, director of communications.

The organization is trying to increase its name recognition through social media and a grant-funded billboard, its leaders said. Flyers encouraging prospective students to text “TLASTUDENT” to 22828 also are posted at The Summit along Rudisill Boulevard, where the nonprofit is based.

The Literacy Alliance has continued classes throughout the pandemic, although it relied on virtual formats temporarily.

The sudden need to switch to a digital format prompted a realization: The Literacy Alliance needs a lending library of computers, Haines said. Many students relied on their phones to connect virtually – an inadequate substitute, she said.

The Literacy Alliance since has invested in 33 Chromebooks and insurance for the devices. In an interview two weeks ago, Haines said she hoped to begin distributing them soon.

“They just arrived,” she said.

asloboda@jg.net