Nursing home offers cozy visits

When the Thanksgiving Day visit ended at Heritage Park nursing home, Rochelle Price blew her mother, Arlyse Bricker, a kiss from the other side of a window.

“I love you,” she told Bricker, 91, before tidying up her own dinner on disposable plates.

The new coronavirus has made it more difficult to visit nursing home residents, but the Heritage Park staff made it easier than sitting outside, a less appealing option now that winter is coming.

They created the Cozy Connections Visiting Booth.

Accessed from the outside, families gather in a small booth made Christmasy with red trim and a wreath while their elderly loved one sits in an empty hospital-like room with a table for dinner or, in Bricker's case, an album of photographs.

It was a short visit, and Price, delighted to see her mother, fretted over how much Bricker ate. First, Bricker gently forked the stuffing and managed to eat it all, then turned to the mashed potatoes. But she tired out after sipping her black coffee and pushing around the ham.

“She loves coffee,” Price said. “I'm so excited when I see her eat. It makes me so happy.”

Bricker came to Heritage Park about five years ago after living with Price for four years. Now she's in hospice, Price said.

Bricker grew up on a farm in New London, Ohio, and worked for a cap and gown company. Her first date with her husband, Kenneth or “Kenny,” who was four years older, was to a high school football game.

Bricker, born Arlyse Bilton, was a cheerleader at New London High School and in the prom court. She loved to sew, go on bike rides, was an Avon lady and collected all kinds of dolls.

“You were beautiful,” one Heritage Park employee said as she looked over the photos. In one photo, Bricker was with her best friend, Florence.

“My kids love the wedding pictures,” Price said. “We have to remember they were young once. They had dreams and hopes for the future. People look at older citizens differently, but they were no different than we were when they were young.”

Because the coronavirus has made it nearly impossible to be together physically with elderly family members, Price treasured the days she spent with her mother this summer when Bricker was in the hospital with sepsis and pneumonia, but thankfully, no COVID-19.

As the one designated family member allowed to visit, Price saw it as a blessing.

“I stayed with her the whole time. I took advantage,” she said.

Price warily watched her mother's weight plunge to 81 from 103 pounds. Bringing her milkshakes and anything else she could think of, her mother has maintained her weight in the high 80s, she added.

“I put lots of butter in the potatoes,” Price said.

The visit came to an end as Bricker, born in 1929, started nodding off. And there was another family waiting to go into the booth.

“Two weeks ago, we could tell the numbers were getting worse, and they were going to tighten up,” said Jane King, Heritage Park marketing director who was on hand Thursday to help usher people in and out of the booth.

“And people were getting cold outside.”

The end of COVID-19 will be a relief for people such as Price, who can't simply socially distance from her mother but has to be physically separated.

“I want to touch her. I want to hug her,” Price said. “I wanted to take her for walks this summer, and I haven't been able to.”

