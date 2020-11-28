Giving list

The following nonprofit organizations responded to The Journal Gazette's request for charity wish lists. The first part of the list was published Friday. Charities are listed alphabetically.

Lennoxs Legacy Rescue

4777 N. 375 E., Decatur

Phone: 260-227-0109

Mission: To rescue, rehabilitate and rehome those in need. To be the voice for the voiceless and educate those who feel the need to breed. To advocate for change in livestock laws and provide sanctuary for the less adoptable animals.

Wish list: Bleach, HE liquid laundry soap, dryer sheets, pine/cedar shavings for small animals, pellet bedding for horses, Purina Senior grain (red/white bag), Safe Choice senior horse grain, Safe Choice original horse grain, Mr. Clean/Odorban cleaners, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, dry cat food, chicken layer crumbles, goat feed, gift cards for fuel, gift cards for Rural King or Tractor Supply Co., round or small square bales of hay, manure shovel, super chewers dog toys, crate-sized blankets (no comforters/sheets), two-wheeled wheelbarrow, four outside waterers for pastures, dog kennel panels, horse trailer, gooseneck trailer for hay, donation of plumbing supplies and labor for install for four self-waterers for stalls

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily on the porch of the adoption center

Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Club Inc.

2513 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne

P. O. Box 15694, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-479-9838

Mission: To provide the community with a progressive course of cultural awareness that will broaden our commitment to African Americans' rich heritage and the heritage of other ethnic groups.

Wish list: Toys and games valued at $10 or more for ages 2 to 12. Monetary donations can be made by check payable to the MLK Club Inc. and mailed to the P.O. box address. Laptop and projector needed for the office.

Drop-off: 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 7-9 at the club office, or call Sheryl at 260-479-9838 to arrange a different time

Rose Home Inc.

2208 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-1600

Mission: To provide a structured, Christian atmosphere in which a drug/alcohol addicted woman can be guided through a holistic approach to recovery.

Wish list: Paper products including toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, 70-count notebooks, 2-pocket folders, etc., general cleaning products for the home, bath towels, washcloths, hand towels, vacuum cleaner, mops, buckets, brooms, gift cards for miscellaneous items for new residents, work pants, work boots, work shirts, pillows, twin-size bed sheets and comforters, feminine hygiene products, rugs for bathrooms and kitchen, snow shovels and ice melt, gift certificates for meat products, non-perishable food items

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation

17688 Lima Road, Huntertown

Phone: 260-403-2447

Mission: To conserve the raptor population through education and rehabilitation

Wish list: Locally caught fish to feed the raptors (no carp or catfish)

Drop-off: Call to schedule

St. Andrews Soup Kitchen

2714 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-423-6326

Mission: To serve the hungry and those in need in the community.

Wish list: Cash, check or money order donations, powdered milk, peanut butter, rice, pasta products, canned vegetables, canned fruit and cereal

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays

St. James Food Pantry

1720 Indiana 930 E., New Haven, 46774

Phone: 260-749-8168

Mission: A food pantry that is part of the Associated Churches, serving meals to those in need.

Wish list: Nonperishable and canned goods for a Christmas meal

Drop-off: Wednesday mornings or Thursdays before 3 p.m.; call ahead

St. Joseph Missions Inc.

3505 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-200-3774

Mission: Creating the first 24/7/365 emergency shelter specifically for single homeless women in Allen County, leading to self-sufficiency and the fulfillment of their potential.

Wish list: Sheet sets including pillowcases for 13-inch-tall twin mattresses, new pillows for twin beds, totes of various sizes, stackable or folding chairs for classrooms, smart TVs for classrooms, blender, food processor, electric mixers, microwave- and dishwasher-safe food-storage container sets, fabric suitable for quilts, and gift cards to Target, Meijer and Walmart

Drop-off: Contact Lisa Fabian at 260-200-3774 or lisa@stjosephmissions.org

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne

1600 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-456-3561

Mission: To alleviate poverty by offering hope and help to all through the guidance of the Holy Spirit. We provide compassionate assistance with food, transportation, clothing, furniture, rent, utilities, home repairs and more.

Wish list: New or used passenger van (wheelchair-accessible preferred) to take low-income clients to medical appointments, new underwear (especially men's), new socks, men's shoes/boots, men's coats, new blankets, kids' coats, pots and pans, basic toasters, toothpaste/toothbrushes, shampoo, liquid soap/body wash, deodorant, adult diapers

Drop-off Times: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

YWCA Northeast Indiana

5920 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-4908, ext. 225

Mission: To eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Wish list: All items must be new: Women's plus-sized sweatpants or jeans, twin blankets, sheet sets and pillowcases, bath towels and washcloths, pillows, travel-size toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and body wash, women's sanitary items (pads, tampons), diapers, laundry detergent, ethnic hair products/hair products for African American hair, women's T-shirts and undershirts, women's sweatpants and leggings, earplugs, strollers, Pack N' Plays, pajamas, earbuds/headphones, journals, pocket calendars, weekly and monthly planners, nail polish, makeup products, fragrances, lotions and bath bombs, purses, home items including dish sets, kitchen towels, oven mitts and silverware, slippers or non-slip socks, pens and pencils, erasers, highlighters, colored pencils, crayons and markers, glue sticks, rulers and protractors, notebooks, folders, three-ring binders, sticky notes, travel-size hand sanitizer, tissues, refillable water bottles

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Decatur Road location; call ahead

Visiting Nurse

5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-435-3222

Mission: To provide compassionate care to alleviate suffering and ensure quality of life for those affected by serious illness.

Wish list: Baby monitors, bird seed, lap blankets, travel-size shampoo, conditioner, hand lotion and Dove body wash, adult coloring books, coloring pencils, gas gift cards, Arts United gift cards, Model Magic modeling clay, disinfecting wipes, cloth masks, surgical masks

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the administrative entrance (by the flagpole)