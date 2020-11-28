Mustard Seed has growing need

Think of something you use every day – a fork and knife, a towel, a plate, a cup.

Then imagine you don't have a place to sit to eat your meal, or a glass or cup to drink some milk. Or a can opener to open a can of soup.

Then imagine eating dinner on the floor and sleeping on the floor.

That's what Suzie Jordan, executive director of the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank, has people visualize when she relates the everyday needs of people who've gone through catastrophic loss, tragedy or misfortune and are referred to her organization for help.

Since 2002 when the local, independent nonprofit was founded, Mustard Seed has helped 14,860 adults and 17,910 children fill some of the basic needs of life. Each year, more than 600 families are referred to Mustard Seed in a seven-county region that includes Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties.

Clients include domestic violence victims, veterans, people with physical and/or cognitive disabilities, uninsured fire and flood victims, senior citizens, homeless, young adults aging out of foster care, incarcerated, the underemployed and people who have successfully completed a substance abuse program.

“Most households are one catastrophic situation away from being devastated by the situation. It could be a medical circumstance. It could be an injury that takes you to a rehab facility. Most families can be one situation away from this. They don't have that safety net that others do and that safety net is additional savings,” Jordan said.

The furniture bank stores household goods and furniture items at its Illinois Road location, but the pandemic caused some financial hardship.

Its $400,000 annual operating budget lost $135,000 through agency-sponsored fundraisers that had to be canceled, Jordan said. The organization did apply for and received a federal loan that helped pay for staff, including Jordan herself, the only full-time employee, and four part-time employees. She is seeking two more part-time workers and is eager to employ veterans, but says applicants are hard to find.

The small staff relies on volunteers, but there are times when Jordan says “you do what you've got to do.”

Jordan and office assistant Kim, who requested her last name be kept confidential, still laugh about the time they hoisted a large sofa into a box truck. Kim saw Jordan go down with the sofa and gulped, thinking for sure her boss had been smothered.

Then Kim saw one hand go up. “I'm good,” Jordan told her from the pillows.

This year two new fundraisers are being held.

Be the Light in a Child's Night began Nov. 16 with holiday luminarias lit in front of Mustard Seed. While supplies last, a five-pack of luminarias are available for $25 online at www.mustardseedfortwayne.com/BeTheLight.

Another online fundraiser – “2020 ... A Time to Share Kindness ... One Household At a Time” – replaced the traditional in-person charity auction and dinner.

Board Chairman Cory Dietz said Mustard Seed is unique because of the variety of clients the organization serves. One day Mustard Seed may be helping families rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed everything in their apartment units; the next day, a woman escaping domestic abuse who has packed up her kids and finds herself sitting in her car with her coat on.

“What got me in the door in the first place was the Bed4Kids program,” Dietz said. “It really tugs at the heartstrings that children in our backyard that don't have a bed to sleep in.”

Jordan says Mustard Seed “can't touch lives without the community.

“The biggest thing I'd love to share is we can't do this alone.”

Interested donors can make donations at www.mustardseedfortwayne.com.

