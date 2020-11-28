Pickup adds wrinkle to Black Friday ritual

The outdoor lights of the holiday season are always welcome – and welcoming.

But outside Best Buy in Northcrest shopping center in Fort Wayne, the lights welcoming customers Friday weren't the traditional red and green.

They were flashing red and blue – from police vehicles policing the entrance where another nontraditional Black Friday sight could be seen.

It was a line of 20-some cars, SUVs and pickups waiting for curbside pickup.

Shoppers in that line had ordered via computer or cellphone and were waiting to get their order, showing clerks documentation as they went from car to car.

Marisol Ramirez had driven from Huntington to pick up an item that had been sold out closer to home – a Kitchen-Aid bowl-lift stand mixer Best Buy had listed online for $199.

“This is better,” she said, than the typical Black Friday camp-out. “You can stay warm.”

The trend even has coined a new acronym – BOPIS, for Buy Online, Pickup In Store. Two-thirds of shoppers said they had used BOPIS in the past six pandemic-fueled months and 90% of retailers say they plan to offer the service in the next year, according to a study by invespcro.com, a customer-fulfillment trade organization.

The study found customers like BOPIS because they can see an item in person as well as in a photo before a sale is final, as many stores will issue an instant credit. And, shoppers said, BOPIS saves them shipping costs, especially on heavy items.

Retailers in the survey said they know when they get customers to order an item for in-store or curbside pickup, that will drive shoppers into the store, where about half will make an additional purchase.

The lack of extra shipping costs with BOPIS also gives brick-and-mortar stores an advantage over the competition posed by shop-and-ship companies such as Amazon.

Half of survey respondents said they decided where to shop online based on whether they could pick up their items in-store.

But Black Friday in-person shopping, even with face coverings and social distancing required, still is popular.

Geraldine Sewell of Fort Wayne was shopping at Dick's Sporting Goods at Apple Glen with her daughter Christina Puroll of Fort Wayne and Puroll's son, Kobey Tackett, who came in from Michigan for the holiday.

They had picked up some items for Tackett – “basketball shorts and compression shorts,” he said.

“It's Black Friday. They've got good deals. Everything was 25% off,” his mother added.

Bryan Stout of Fort Wayne also was shopping for deals with his wife and two of the family's boys.

“We saw they had boots on sale,” Stout said outside Rural King in southwest Fort Wayne. The store had attracted a steady stream of customers.

“We all need new boots,” Stout said, adding they weren't exactly the present the kids were clamoring for.

“They want dirt bikes and ATVs,” he said. “We're working on that.”

Jimmy Stinson, 52, said he's been battling COVID-19 at work and was glad for a reprieve.

“I like Rural King. They have the kind of things I need,” said the respiratory therapist, who had time off Friday. “That's why we thought we'd come out and look.”

He planned a small-group lunch out of the house. “You really need to look after yourself,” he said.

In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions eager to get started on their holiday spending.

A study by WalletHub.com found Fort Wayne's maximum holiday spending amount stands at $608, about the same as Indianapolis' $607 but well behind Carmel and Fishers, where the figure is $2,408 and $2,360, respectively.

Fort Wayne ranked 388th among 570 cities nationwide, the study found.

But some still see spending this year as a small slice of normalcy in the economy's fitful recovery from the plunge caused by virus lockdowns in the spring.

Nationally, crowds at stores were seen as dramatically diminished as shoppers shifted online. But gaming consoles, cookware, robotic vacuum cleaners, slippers and pajamas were popular among shoppers preparing to spend a lot of time indoors this winter.

Several hundred shoppers lined up ahead of opening time at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, that normally attracts several thousand on Black Friday.

Only a trickle of shoppers showed up at Macy's Herald Square in New York, which offered 50% off handbags and 60% off women's and men's coats.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled shopping in crowded stores during the holidays a higher-risk activity and says people should limit in-person shopping.

Still, the National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, predicted shoppers will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 in November and December, compared with a 4% increase the year before. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5% over the past five years.

Black Friday was projected to generate $10 billion in online sales, a 39% bump from the year-ago period, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures sales at 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers.

Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, will remain the biggest online shopping day of the year, with a projected $12.7 billion in sales, a 35% jump, the analytics company said.

At Best Buy, Juan Rodriguez of Goshen and his girlfriend, Yehida Martinez of Ligonier, weren't in the curbside pickup line. They planned to shop in person, despite a socially distanced line outside the store for that, too.

The two Friday made the rounds of stores, including T.J.Maxx, Burlington and Glenbrook Square, which “was packed. A lot of people,” Rodriguez said, as people exited Best Buy with bags holding TV sound bars, pressure cookers and air fryers.

Rodriguez, 22, was hoping to find ear buds at Best Buy, and he figured waiting in line a bit was worth it, as he had spent longer times in the cold in early-morning Black Friday lines in other years.

Best Buy is one of the nationwide chain stores that has been spreading out the typically short-term sales over a month and touting curbside pickup to cope with pandemic regulations.

“With all this about COVID, this is better,” Rodriguez said.

rsalter@jg.net

The Associated Press contributed to this story.