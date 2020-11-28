Virus spurs thrift shop to hiatus

It's not a good time to close, Joan Heise, general manager of Dove's Nest Thrift Shop, said Friday. “But I'm more concerned about health.”

Heise said the thrift and consignment store at 6603 Stellhorn Road will be open today but will then temporarily close because of the coronavirus.

Her announcement came as thousands more Hoosiers test positive for the coronavirus. The Indiana State Department of Health said Friday that 5,700 more residents have tested positive, and 33 more have died. That brings the state's totals to 324,537 cases and 5,328 deaths.

In Allen County, 305 more residents have tested positive, bringing the county's total to 4,246 cases.

No deaths were reported, so the county's death toll remained at 303.

Heise said she doesn't want to expose the Dove's Nest's volunteers and customers, including those who are elderly, to the virus.

She wasn't sure when Dove's Nest would reopen, but “I doubt we'll be open before Christmas,” she said.

Dove's Nest also closed for two months in the spring when the pandemic started, Heise said.

The store's Facebook post said it will not be accepting donations while closed.

“Thank you for your loyal support, continued patronage and your patience during these uncertain times,” the Facebook post said.

jchapman@jg.net