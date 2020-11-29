Festival celebrates local landmarks

Patrons of this year's smaller edition of Fort Wayne's annual Festival of Gingerbread can take in some of the sights of the city – also in miniature.

Along with houses of nearly every description, from treehouses to fun houses to a haunted house complete with a graveyard and ghosts, were several Fort Wayne-area landmarks.

Visitors could start to feel hungry while stopping at a model of Cindy's Diner or Coney Island, complete with tiny buns and franks in the front window. Visitors engaging in nostalgia could visit two renditions of the bright red Salomon Farm Park barn, one in a display including its accompanying farmhouse, shed and outhouse.

A realistic miniature of the Spencerville covered bridge was an award winner, and a model of the Journal Gazette office building on Main Street tickled at least one visitor's heartstrings.

“What I've liked so far is seeing ones based on Fort Wayne,” said city resident Patrick Kelly, visiting the displays with his daughter Samantha, 12, who agreed.

“I also like the ones done by kids,” Samantha said, adding she'd done one gingerbread house with a friend, but never one as elaborate as ones she saw Saturday morning at The History Center, hosting the event for its 35th year.

One of the most elaborate creations was a model of a house at 4222 Indiana Ave. designed by famed architect A.M. Strauss, with a Spanish-style round tile roof and a Christmas tree with actual lights visible through its windows.

Todd Pelfrey, executive director of The History Center, said he bestowed the executive director's award on his favorite – an underground railroad house.

He said he was impressed by the level of historically accurate detail – a movable wall and a secret compartment in a wagon, plus a “message quilt” hanging on a clothesline and a light in a front window alerting those in the know to the location's status as a safe house.

The home was constructed by the Bonta family and won second place in the family category.

Pelfrey said planning for the event began in March, as the pandemic started picking up steam. Staff members dreamed up a virtual tour so not as many people would need to visit in person, he said, adding the event typically attracts 10,000 to 12,000 spectators from around the region.

The staff also drew up plans to submit to the Allen County Board of Health, which reviews and approves events and assigns gathering limits based on current restrictions. That limit is less than 100 people as the county moved into red status, considered the pandemic's most serious.

The History Center's plans call for not exceeding 80 people per hour, Pelfrey said. The event is important to the center because it's the center's largest fundraiser, typically raising about one-sixth of the center's approximately $600,000 annual budget, he said.

The number of gingerbread creations fell from 146 last year to 98, largely because schools weren't always in session and the number of entrants in the typically large third-to-sixth-grade category dropped to only one, Pelfrey said.

He added he expects in-person attendance to be only about 25% of normal. But that's fine with him.

“They're way down and we're thrilled,” Pelfrey said of attendance figures. “We are not trying to secure large audiences. We're striving for a record low this year. ... We want to keep people safe.”

