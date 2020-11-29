Trees give glimpse into past, present

Like nearly everything else in this pandemic year, the 2020 edition of the Embassy Theatre's Festival of Trees looks a little different.

But thanks to this year's creative decorators, some of those trees accurately reflect the mood of a year arguably like no other.

Take the entry from the city's Roto-Rooters Plumbers & Water Restoration. “Flushing 2020” has a plumbing theme, featuring the Grinch trying to steal toilet paper. A cheeky touch: ornaments replicating poop emojis in three-dimensional brown plastic.

Red Stiletto Hair & Cosmetic Solutions interpreted the festival's theme “Comfort and Joy” for entrant Building Temperature Solutions by decorating with some of the year's guilty pleasures – HBO ornaments, bubble-bath supplies, a stuffed tiger to reference “Tiger King” and more toilet paper.

Several trees were big on nostalgia, including “Our Family Tree” by McMahon's Best-One Tire filled with relatives' photos and words in sparkly script.

The Fort Wayne Newspapers tree decorated by Jevene Barton and Lisa McDougle and titled “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” featured photos of Fort Wayne holidays of yesteryear as captured in newspaper photographs.

Sesh Jagannathan, a physician from Marion, with Sarah Rensch, visiting from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, paused in front of a tree sponsored by Sweetwater Sound and Chuck and Lisa Surack and decorated by Kristi Helvie.

He called the tree his favorite. “I just like the idea of the sheets from music as trim,” he said. “It just looks complete to me.”

Among the changes in the event is a new traffic pattern with the trees in two rows in the lobby center.

The display continues into the restored Indiana Hotel lobby as usual, but no trees are on the second-floor this year. A one-way route was instituted to facilitate social distancing.

The festival also is encouraging timed tickets bought in advance for busier weekends and has a virtual version for those not feeling comfortable to view in person.

There's also a virtual experience with Santa, who is snowed in at the North Pole this year, staff members joke.

No stage performances are featured this year, but recordings of carols played on what staff members call the “mini-Grand Page” pipe organ can be heard through a loudspeaker system.

As in other places, masks are required. To maintain separation, the festival has extended its run through Dec. 6 and is open longer hours.

Despite the differences, Carly Myers, the Embassy's chief marketing officer, said the event retains its sparkly “glam-biance.”

“We haven't lost that many trees this year. We have 44 trees this year instead of around 50, so we're not really down that much,” Myers said.

“It's just different this year.”

