Fort Wayne/Allen county

Historic Fort seeking help for repairs

Historic Fort Wayne is seeking donations to repair damage caused when a car crashed into the Old Fort wall Thursday morning, according to a news release.

The collision affected the baker's oven and timbers providing foundation to the outer walls, the release said.

“Due to the complications existing from the proximity of the dike, the baker's oven location, and the remaining original concrete foundations, it will be an expensive repair,” the release said.

Visit www.oldfortwayne.org to donate.

State

Forecasters predicting blast of winter

Weather officials are predicting a blast of wintry weather and lakeshore flooding in parts of Indiana and Illinois and warning travelers to take precautions.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and watches for portions of northwestern Indiana until Tuesday morning.

Up to 5 inches of snow could fall in parts of Porter and Jasper counties. Starke and Marshall counties could see up to 6 inches.

Weather officials are also predicting lakeshore flooding in northwest Indiana and the Chicago area starting overnight Monday until Tuesday morning with wind gusts up to 40 mph along the immediate Lake Michigan shore.

Two dead in Indianapolis shooting

Indianapolis police were investigating a shooting on the city's northeast side that left two people dead.

Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night. Officers called to the scene found a male and were alerted to another male at a nearby apartment complex.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities were not released.

– Staff, news services