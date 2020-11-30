Members of horse club don costumes

WOODBURN – Ten-year-old Brooklynn Mullen arrived in Woodburn on Sunday with a Western saddle covered in glitter.

Pedro – the pony underneath it – also was draped in Christmas lights and tinsel and had touches of green hair chalk on his ears and forelock.

The pair gathered near City Hall with others from Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc., waiting to clop west on Main Street as part of the Woodburn Light Parade.

The event – which advertised treats and visits with Santa at the Clock Tower – was presented by the Woodburn Community Association.

Spectators watched from lawn chairs on sidewalks, in parked cars and among clusters of families near the Clock Tower, where Christmas music began playing a few minutes before the parade's 6 p.m. start.

The festivities lured a few out-of-towners, including Jen Sholl and Andrea Diehl, both of Hicksville, Ohio. They each brought two children and shared hot chocolate as they waited for the lights.

The group arrived early because they didn't know what to expect from this new-to-them event, Diehl said. Deciding to attend didn't require much consideration once Diehl found the details on Facebook.

“A lot of stuff's canceled this year,” Diehl said. “We're going.”

Around the corner, participants with Three Rivers Horse Trails put the final touches – including lights, Christmas socks and Santa hats – on their equine partners.

Brooklynn donned an elf hat while her mom, Emily Phillips of Butler, wore a cowgirl hat decorated with lights. Brooklynn didn't need much convincing to participate in the evening's spectacle.

“One, I like parades,” the girl said. “Two, I like horses.”

Spectator Barb Lange of LaGrange came to the parade for a specific participant – her son, Cory Lange. She described him as a big-time Christmas person and pointed toward his nearby house, which was decked out in lights.

Cory Lange's decorating efforts seem to get bigger each year, Barb Lange said. She compared him to the character Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.”

“His name is Cory, but we call him Clark,” Barb Lange said. “At Christmas, anyway.”

