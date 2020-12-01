County adds 10 to virus death toll

Allen County's new COVID-19 cases decreased Monday, but health officials say it might be more of blip than a dip.

That's because reported deaths rose, and regional and statewide hospitalizations registered their highest points since the pandemic began.

Indiana State Department of Health statistics show November has been COVID-19's deadliest month statewide, and more Hoosiers were hospitalized for COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving weekend than ever.

The number of patients in intensive care also continued a steep rise, state health statistics show.

Allen County reflects the statewide picture.

The county reported 248 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down from 251 new cases Sunday, with both days down markedly from the county's pandemic peak of 609 cases reported Nov. 13, about two weeks ago.

But the drop might reflect a smaller number of people getting tested around the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Our local testing sites did see a decrease in numbers last week,” said Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for the Allen County Department of Health. “We do tend to think the decrease is likely more of a holiday weekend lull. We also have seen some lab delays, so that may also be contributing.”

Statistics show only 482 tests were reported countywide on Thanksgiving, compared with the typical rate of between 1,000 and 2,000 a day.

The 10 new Allen County deaths reported Monday are markedly higher than the recent seven-day average of two to three deaths. The new deaths bring the county's total to 313 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state health department's District 3, which comprises northeast Indiana, rose to a record 422 Saturday and 421 Sunday. Most of the region's hospital beds are in Allen County.

Hospital officials across the state are worried about being overwhelmed by the quickly growing number of severely ill patients.

Indiana hospitals were treating 3,401 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, state health statistics show – more than ever before and about a 350% increase since late September. That's when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted almost all business and crowd size restrictions. He reinstated some limits in mid-November, and so did many local officials, including in Allen County.

Statewide, hospital intensive care units had almost 970 coronavirus patients Sunday, a number that has doubled in little more than a month. District 3's available hospital intensive-care beds had dwindled to 22.2%, or slightly more than 60 by Sunday.

More than 4 in 10 intensive-care beds in the district, 42.8%, were filled with COVID-19 patients. Just under 20% of the district's 279 ventilators were in use for COVID-19 patients.

The state health department Monday reported 5,713 new confirmed COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed, for a total of 338,917. An additional 38 Hoosiers had died, for a total of 5,456. That number does not include 267 suspected coronavirus deaths for which no test results were available.

Indiana's 38 new deaths come as the state's seven-day rolling average of deaths surged to 56 per day last week – five times the rate in late September and well ahead of the early peak of 42 per day in April.

Officials have repeatedly raised concerns that Thanksgiving gatherings and travel could lead to more confirmed cases, and that includes Allen County, which has a total of 19,594.

“We are concerned we will see another surge in cases in the next five to seven days from the holiday,” Hubartt said.

