Community Foundation helps raise $200,000

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne raised more than $200,000 for this year's #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge, the organization announced Tuesday.

Each year, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne asks all area nonprofits with endowment funds to participate. The organization also asks community members to give to various endowments to help nonprofits be sustainable in the future.

This year, the Community Foundation raised $209,000 for local nonprofits. The nonprofit that raised the most in each of four giving areas received a surprise $5,000 contribution, the organization said.

The four nonprofits and their giving area:

• Embassy Theatre in arts and culture

• YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne in health and human services

• Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust in community development

• Questa Education Foundation in education

“We want to express a resounding 'thank you' to the donors who go above and beyond to help the organizations that they are most passionate about,” said Alison Gerardot, the Community Foundation's vice president of philanthropic services. “No matter the size of the gift, this new record total for the #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge proves that the roots of philanthropy run deep throughout this county. We continue to be inspired and energized by the continued generosity of this community.”

All four surprise check presentations can be found online on the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne's Facebook Page.

