Grant helps low-income get produce

Efforts to help local low-income families buy fresh fruits and vegetables has gotten a $500,000 boost from a federal grant.

The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation will use the four-year matching grant to expand a pilot program that doubled the value of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits when used to buy fresh produce, according to the project description.

The foundation was the only Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program grant recipient from Indiana.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded more than $32 million to 30 groups in 22 states.

“This grant really changes the landscape for SNAP recipients, and we could not be more excited to expand our double-up program,” Laura Dwire, community programs manager for the St. Joe Foundation, said in a statement.

With the funding, the local double-up SNAP program will expand from food markets to include a Save A Lot grocery store in a low-income area, the project summary said.

It noted the St. Joe foundation hopes to increase the SNAP match dollars from 4% to 50% of total sales.

“The ultimate goal of the project is to increase the availability of produce in food deserts and incentivize the purchased produce, addressing access and affordability concerns for those in low-income populations,” according to the summary.

“If our intervention is successful, the model can be extended to other food markets and commercial retailers in low-income food deserts across the nation, which may help to increase health and wellness in low-income populations and increase demand for fresh produce, which may have a downstream effect on U.S. agriculture.”

