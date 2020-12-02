Record set again for deaths in county

A record number of deaths of Allen County residents from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

County health officials reported 21 deaths, on top of Monday's record of 10 deaths. The county total now stands at 334.

The deaths came on a day when Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the state's public health emergency declaration for the ninth time. The declaration replaces one that expired Tuesday and will go another 30 days.

Tuesday also continued a trend toward fewer new cases in Allen County in the last several days. Health officials have attributed the lower number in part to fewer people getting tested around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Allen County on Tuesday reported 254 residents tested positive, bringing the total to 19,848. During the last few days, the number of new cases have ranged about 250, as opposed to mid-November, when a peak of 609 new cases in one day was reported.

The higher number of newly reported deaths occurred during the last 21/2 weeks, “but there were delays in the reporting,” Megan Hubartt, health department spokeswoman, said in an email.

The delays were based on “the variety of ways deaths get reported to us and directly to the state department of health,” she said.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner, said this week it's unlikely the recently lower number of new cases will cause emergency restrictions to be lifted.

He said Allen County will stay in the red zone, the most serious level for COVID-19, until the positivity rate drops below 15% for two weeks – or the number of weekly cases per 100,000 in population drops below 200.

Triggering the next-less serious orange level would mean sustaining a daily case count at or below 100 new cases, Sutter said.

“So, if only one week of cases was lower because of decreased testing, it would not have an impact on the color-based restrictions,” Hubartt said.

“He doesn't predict that our weekly case rate will get into the (lower) orange range for some time,” she added.

Whitley, Wabash, LaGrange and Steuben counties also have been in the red zone since Nov. 22, and DeKalb, Kosciusko, Noble and Wells were nearing that level.

The counties' status will be updated today with conditions as of Sunday.

Holcomb's emergency declaration extension says it's needed because Indiana now has more than 344,000 cases and nearly 5,600 deaths.

It also cites increasing hospitalizations and the state's seven-day average positivity rate, which has gone up from 4% to more than 10% in the last 30 days.

Indiana reached a record number of hospitalizations during the weekend. The state broke that record Monday, with 3,460 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Indiana reported 5,518 new cases and 142 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the totals to 344,373, and deaths to 5,598.

