United Front virtual sessions set for today

The next of Fort Wayne's United Front keynote presentations is today, with sessions at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

United Front is presenting the keynote sessions , which are being conducted by Dr. Pascal Losambe, who holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies, with a focus on cultural competence, from Purdue University. According to the city's website, the sessions are meant to “educate, equip and empower organizations to embrace inclusion and transform their cultures” with respect to racial healing, equity, education and organizational transformation.

Today's sessions are titled “Belonging and the Brain,” which will discuss humans' natural tendency to categorize other people based on superficial traits.

Today's events are virtual and free of charge. Register at https://bit.ly/3mM9ayW.