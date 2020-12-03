Fort Wayne/Allen County

Philharmonic to extend 99% pay

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board of Directors voted Tuesday to extend paying 99% of the musicians' health insurance premiums through Jan. 31, a Wednesday news release said. After that date, musician health insurance will be available at the contracted rate of 70% employer-paid coverage and 30% by each individual musician.

The Philharmonic and the musicians union remain in negotiations on terms of a new contract. However, according to the release, neither party has been back at the bargaining table since Sept. 28.

The Philharmonic has been forced to cancel or reschedule concerts and events because of the pandemic, including its entire 2020-21 season. In addition, the Philharmonic extended its musician furloughs and reduced administrative staff positions to cut costs.

2 lane restrictions announced

Fairfield Avenue will see lane restrictions today between Wayne Street and Washington Boulevard, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. The restrictions will allow crews to work on communication lines.

Also today, Maplecrest Road will have lane restrictions between State Boulevard and Trier Road for landscape maintenance.

– Journal Gazette