Clinic opens to serve southeast

A new health clinic is now open in southeast Fort Wayne, an area that has long been medically underserved.

Alliance Health Centers, in the Lafayette Medical Center building, includes six medical exam rooms and lab facilities. The clinic is an independent provider created through an alliance between Parkview Health and Park Center.

A nurse practitioner is available to provide primary care each weekday. Two physicians are scheduled to join the staff in January to cover the one day each week when the practitioner is off.

The clinic will offer discounts for service, based on patients' household income. Any family making 200% or less than the federal poverty line will be charged according to a sliding scale. No one will be turned away for inability to pay, officials said Wednesday in a news release.

“A certified navigator will be on site to assist all area residents, not just patients, with applications for Indiana Health Coverage Programs such as Medicaid. Additionally, the clinic will refer patients to community resources for support with needs such as transportation, housing and utility assistance,” the release said.

Brooke Lockhart, the clinic's CEO, said being community-based and having its own governing board will allow the clinic to better serve the city's southeast residents.

“We will not only serve as a health care provider, but also as a connection to community resources that can help residents overcome barriers and improve their overall well-being,” she said in a statement.

Diabetes and high blood pressure management will be available in addition to care for acute conditions, she said during a virtual interview. Walk-in patients will be treated when the schedule allows, but patients are encouraged to call for an appointment.

Officials will assess patients' needs and expand the number and types of services offered in response, Lockhart said. A long-term goal is to have two full-time health care providers on staff in addition to about six support staff, she said.

Parkview Health has invested in the clinic's startup and will staff the clinic with providers from Parkview Physicians Group. Park Center will also offer support, including mental health services.

Lutheran Health Network officials previously said they routinely monitor the city's southeast quadrant for health care needs and continue to support efforts including health clinic Matthew 25. They had nothing new to announce on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

Keith Crews, Parkview Physicians Group's senior vice president for primary care, said Alliance Health Centers is “a great fit for the community.”

“We are proud to staff the clinic with Parkview providers and will continue to collaborate with Alliance Health Centers and Park Center to meet the needs of our patients,” he said in a statement.

Marlon Wardlow, Parkview Health's senior vice president for equity and inclusion, said the clinic partnership is part of Parkview's ongoing effort to address disparities in health care. The alliance with Park Center has been in the works for at least a year, he said during a virtual interview.

Some southeast Fort Wayne residents are among the city's poorest, and transportation can be an issue. The area's lack of access to fresh produce and other nutritious foods is one social determinant of health.

Lack of access to health care is another, Wardlow said.

