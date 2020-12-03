State remains in firm grip of virus

INDIANAPOLIS – The spread of COVID-19 in Indiana remained high in new weekly county data, and Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he is bracing for the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday to unfold in the next two weeks.

The latest color-coded county map shows 16 counties in red at high risk, which triggers the tightest restrictions on social gatherings at 25.

Northeast Indiana continues to be a hotbed of spread with eight area counties in red. That includes Allen, LaGrange, DeKalb, Whitley and Wabash counties.

Just one county is in yellow and 75 counties are in orange. Orange carries a gathering restriction of 50.

“COVID-19 continues to have a firm grip on our state,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.

Indiana reported 6,655 new cases Wednesday and 91 new deaths.

Three more Allen County residents died and 386 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the totals to 20,234 cases and 337 deaths.

The weekly update showed 158 new deaths in long-term care facilities in the past week.

But Holcomb acknowledged there has been a shift in recent weeks of older Hoosiers dying in the general population as opposed to being in a nursing home. At one point, 60% of Indiana's COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. That percentage has dropped to 53%.

The governor didn't announce any changes or further restrictions – largely leaving that up to local counties. He said after speaking with Hoosiers in various sectors most don't support blanket statewide policies.

And Holcomb didn't want to look backward at his handling of the pandemic.

“Every loss of life, every chair that was emptied this Thanksgiving is heartbreaking,” he said. “If I could have done a lot more, I would have done a lot more.”

Box said Indiana's hospitals remain inundated – having 3,441 Hoosiers hospitalized for the virus. And the state broke 1,000 for the first time Wednesday for the number of patients in intensive care.

In all, COVID-19 patients are taking up nearly 46% of ICU beds. An additional 34% are being used for other ailments.

Box said some hospitals are on “diversion,” which means sending Hoosiers to other hospitals for treatment. She said that creates a hardship on patients.

She also called the fact that Indiana will be vaccinating people this month “an incredible blessing.”

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have sought emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Box said Indiana should get enough doses to vaccinate front-line health care workers and long-term care residents by the end of the year.

