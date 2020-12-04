Mitchell's closed over virus

Mitchell's Sports & Neighborhood Grill in southwest Fort Wayne has become the latest eatery to be closed temporarily for allegedly violating the state's coronavirus mandates, a spokeswoman for the Allen County Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

Spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said the shutdown resulted from at least 16 complaints received about the establishment at 6719 W. Jefferson Blvd. over several weeks.

Mitchell's had an official “Closed” sign from the health department posted on a door Thursday – a day when the state registered a new daily record for COVID-19 infections.

Health officials said Mitchell's was closed for not following Gov. Eric Holcomb's order extending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency until Dec. 31. The order includes provisions requiring social distancing, wearing a face covering in public and limits on gatherings at bars and restaurants.

Mitchell's was not following many of those requirements, according to the county health department.

On Dec. 2, an inspector “observed the establishment to have their bar seating full, patrons standing and consuming alcohol, no social distancing taking place, and a small buffet table by the dance floor,” according to the inspection report.

Patrons were not wearing masks, and neither was a kitchen employee.

Under the governor's order, food establishments must limit themselves to 50% capacity. Bar seating is not to be used and patrons should not be standing to consume alcohol. The buffet violates rules requiring food be served in individual portions and not through self-service.

The establishment's owner also was not wearing a mask and became aggressive when presented with inspectors, the document said. He would have been allowed to reopen 24 hours after committing to comply and a follow-up inspection, but he refused, the document said.

The document said a health inspector, state excise police representative and the Fort Wayne police were part of the enforcement. Excise police enforce the state's alcohol and tobacco laws.

Thursday's door notice did not specify how long the restaurant would be closed. A call to the restaurant Thursday was not returned.

Mitchell's is one of five county food establishments ordered to close temporarily under the health emergency, according to health department documents.

Hubartt said the health department has received more than 900 complaints about food establishments violating coronavirus rules since March. That compares with 600 to 650 food-establishment complaints in a typical year, she said.

Most are able to be resolved without closing an establishment, she said.

The rationale for the governor's emergency declaration was underscored Thursday when the Indiana State Department of Health reported 8,527 more Hoosiers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 60 additional residents were reported to have died.

The state's newly reported cases include 443 diagnosed earlier but just now being reported. With those cases, the case total represents a record one-day total. Without them, Thursday's was the second-highest one-day total.

The state's cases now total 359,430, with 5,748 deaths.

Allen County on Thursday reported 416 new cases and six deaths, bringing its totals to 20,650 and 343, respectively.

The week of Nov. 14, the health department received the highest number of restaurant complaints, 65, which is the most since March, when 64 were received. Typically, the complaints involve people not wearing masks or wearing them improperly.

Other Allen County establishments temporarily closed at least once for virus noncompliance are Dos Margaritas at 4230 N. Clinton St.; Baba's Steak and Lemonade at 1520 N. Wells St.; Lunch Box Cafe at 8814 Coldwater Road; and Fujiyama Grill & Buffet, 285 Coliseum Blvd. E. Fujiyama's owner later decided to close permanently.

According to the health department, businesses get a verbal order to cease the unsafe practice and then a written cease-and-desist order before being issued an order to close. Residents can submit a complaint using an online complaint form at www.allencountyhealth.com.

Mitchell's is not the only area restaurant to be called out for allegedly not following the rules.

Yergy's, a Bluffton barbecue spot in Wells County, was shut down this year by county health officials for mask-wearing violations. The owner said he deliberately defied the governor's order because it interfered with individual liberty and represented government overreach. The county's board of health unanimously upheld the order last month.

It could not be determined Thursday if Yergy's would appeal.

