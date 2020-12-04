Parkview, Lutheran continue surgeries

Almost 100 hospitals nationwide are postponing elective surgeries as staff and resources are stretched thin due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center aren't among them.

The list of 92 hospitals, compiled by Becker's Hospital Review, a health care industry newsletter, includes northern Indiana providers Beacon Health System, South Bend; Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart; and Goshen Health, Goshen.

IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, is included on the list as a hospital that is reducing elective surgeries – even though such procedures are an important source of revenue for health care providers.

Tami Brigle, Parkview Health spokeswoman, said the region's largest health care provider said elective procedures are still important for the community's “health and well-being.”

“Even elective procedures are oftentimes medically necessary, as they alleviate pain and restore mobility, and diagnostic procedures uncover health concerns that may need prompt or emergency care,” she said in an email.

“When these procedures are delayed, it creates the potential for serious health risks, and we want to do all that we can to move our patients forward and help them return to normal activity,” she said.

Joy Lohse, a spokeswoman for Lutheran Health Network, said Lutheran and Dupont hospitals are also continuing elective surgeries in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines.

“Safety remains our highest priority – we continually monitor the COVID-19 situation in our community and would make changes should conditions warrant, as we have throughout the pandemic,” she said in an email.

“We also continue to perform all emergency and clinically necessary surgeries, such as placement of a pacemaker, replacement of a heart valve or removal of a cancerous tumor to prevent deterioration of a condition that would jeopardize the health and well-being of patients who need these services,” Lohse said.

It's unclear how much elective surgeries and procedures add to hospitals' bottom lines, Parkview and Lutheran officials don't make that financial data public. But officials offered a glimpse of their importance in the summer as part of a larger conversation about the pandemic's financial fallout.

Parkview Health lost about $110 million from mid-March through the end of May, officials said in July, the same day the Indiana Hospital Association released data showing that member hospitals spent 8.3% more than they made in April.

Hospitals serving rural areas experienced an even higher operating loss of 27.7%.

Several factors contributed to the situation, association officials said.

Hospitals spent more for supplies but slashed billing when they suspended elective procedures, the association said.

Also, patients with non-COVID-19 conditions avoided seeking care, putting another dent in hospitals' income.

On March 16, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers to cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately.

He said the decision was made to help the health care system conserve resources and staff necessary to meet emerging health needs.

Holcomb loosened some of those limits in a late April announcement.

State and local officials eased up on various coronavirus-related restrictions in the summer, when infection rates declined, only to revert to stricter rules in mid-November, after the weather cooled and cases surged.

At this point, most northeast Indiana counties are classified as orange or red on a state coronavirus tracking map, the two highest classifications.

Parkview and Lutheran officials are also tracking the COVID-19 infection rate.

“Our incident command center monitors critical factors around the clock and leaders meet multiple times a day to adjust operations as needed, including whether limitations in resources, both our valuable co-workers and supplies, may impact our ability to continue safely performing procedures,” Parkview's Brigle said.

“Should we need to adjust, we have developed a physician-led process that would slowly reduce surgical volumes to best meet demand in both our surgical and inpatient units,” she said.

Lohse said Lutheran's leadership doesn't want residents to fear going to the hospital when needed.

“It's important for members of our community to put their health first and to be able to access the care they need,” she said. “We encourage our patients to always seek immediate emergency medical care for serious conditions such as heart attack or stroke.”

sslater@jg.net