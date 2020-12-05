County health leader adds job

Dr. Matthew Sutter, named Allen County health commissioner barely six months ago, will soon be wearing a new medical hat.

Sutter has been named chief medical officer for IU Health Fort Wayne, the health care organization announced Friday. He intends to hold the full-time job while continuing in his part-time county position.

Sutter assumed the reins of the county's top health job from Dr. Deborah McMahan, who retired in June. He is taking over the IU Health job from Dr. Geoff Randolph, who also recently retired.

Sutter kept a position at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, where he has been director of medical affairs, while in the county position, which was made part time when he accepted it.

IU Health spokeswoman Courtney Schmoll confirmed Sutter's new job is full time.

Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Fort Wayne, said in a statement that Sutter “is the perfect clinical leader, … as we continue to grow and expand IU Health's presence in northeast Indiana.”

Bauer, Randolph and Sutter were affiliated with Lutheran Health Network before a dispute between doctors and the network's financially struggling parent company, Community Health Systems. Bauer was fired as the network's president in 2017 in the midst of that dispute.

Sutter, with more than 25 years of experience in health care, was chief medical officer at Lutheran Hospital from 2016 and 2017. Adams Memorial is not affiliated with Lutheran.

A practicing emergency room doctor, he has a specialty certification in emergency medicine and a master's degree in business administration.

Bauer said Sutter has diverse leadership experience.

“Dr. Sutter brings extensive experience and knowledge of the health care delivery system and also public health issues facing northeast Indiana,” Bauer said.

In a statement, Sutter said he was following an interest in accepting the job.

“As I've matured in my practice, I've become fascinated with the systems that deliver health care and ways to improve them,” he said.

He added: “I have a passion for delivering great care and supporting those who do.”

Dr. William Pond, a Fort Wayne anesthesiologist who is president of the county health board, could not be reached for a reaction Friday afternoon.

Neither could Sutter, who was in a meeting Friday afternoon, said Megan Hubartt, health department spokeswoman.

Mindy Waldron, health department administrator, said in a statement the search committee “was made aware of his part-time employment as well as future potential roles and were supportive of how those would all hopefully mesh.”

She continued: “To date, we have been more than pleased by the efforts put forth and are confident they will continue even with the addition of his new role.

“His commitment to doing what is needed for the department and all of Allen County is clear and demonstrated daily in the way he carries out the tasks,” Waldron said.

When Sutter was named, Waldron acknowledged the split roles might not be workable long term and could shift in the future.

rsalter@jg.net