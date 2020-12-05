Fewer Hoosiers relying on ACA

Enrollment in the federal health insurance exchange is up nationally but down in Indiana.

More than 2.9 million Americans, including 38,651 Hoosiers, chose coverage plans from the federal marketplace during the first four weeks of open enrollment that ended Nov. 28, according to a weekly report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. For the comparable period in 2019, about 2.88 million Americans and 39,874 Indiana residents selected plans.

Enrollment typically surges nearer the sign-up deadline, which is Dec. 15 this year. Nearly 8.3 million Americans, including almost 141,000 Hoosiers, enrolled last year. Their selected plans reportedly cover more than 20 million people nationwide.

Indiana enrollment is flat considering that the most recent cumulative reporting period was two days shorter than last year's, said Mark Fairchild, director of policy and communication for Covering Kids & Families Indiana, a nonprofit organization that helps people access health care programs.

“While it's good to not see the Indiana enrollment losses of previous years, we would like to be seeing an increase in lieu of the many Hoosiers that lost employer sponsored coverage” because of job losses during the coronavirus pandemic, Fairchild said in an email.

He attributed much of the state's enrollment decline to “the reality that many families are still focused on basic needs like housing and hunger. While insurance and health care are certainly important in the midst of a public health crisis, it simply isn't as immediate of a need.”

The Affordable Care Act set up medical insurance exchanges in 2014 for people who cannot obtain coverage through their employers, Medicare or Medicaid. Many states, including Indiana, have expanded their Medicaid programs for low-income people in recent years, reducing demand for marketplace plans. Congress further cut demand by repealing the ACA's tax penalty for uninsured people beginning last year.

Enrollment has increased this year in 25 of the 36 states where residents can buy federally subsidized private insurance sold through HealthCare.gov. The slight overall rise comes even as Pennsylvania and New Jersey have left the marketplace and joined a dozen other states and the District of Columbia in establishing state-run insurance exchanges.

Together, Pennsylvania and New Jersey accounted for about 179,000 sign-ups in the first four weeks of the 2019 open enrollment period. But Texas, Florida and Georgia have combined for an additional 170,000 marketplace customers year over year with two weeks left in enrollment.

Marketplace insurers in Indiana are Dayton-based CareSource, Chicago-based Celtic Insurance Co., doing business as Ambetter from MHS, and Indianapolis-based Anthem Insurance Companies. CareSource and Ambetter offer plans in every county, while Anthem sells coverage only in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

Average monthly premiums before income-based tax credits are $540.39 for CareSource and $651 for Ambetter, according to state and federal rate filings. Federal data shows that Hoosiers ended up paying $270 a month on average for marketplace insurance this year after tax credits.

“Our enrollment is ahead of where it was this time last year, but the overall market is about flat. We attribute the increase in sales to a strong product and an expanded Broker network,” CareSource said in an emailed response to questions.

Fairchild said the pandemic has forced Covering Kids & Families, which operates in Fort Wayne at the anti-poverty agency Brightpoint, to adjust its enrollment assistance services.

“In-person visits are still available, but extra cleaning and safety protocols have been put in place,” he said. “Over the summer, we did many outdoor 'picnic table' meetings for additional distancing and safety. Exchanging documents via mailboxes would be another example of creative solutions to keep contact low.

“Our biggest shift, however, was to make virtual appointments available statewide,” he said. “Typically these occur through a combination of phone and online and can achieve almost everything that we would have typically done via our in-person model. This has increased our capacity to serve virtually every Hoosier struggling with their health insurance options and in need of help signing up for coverage.”

