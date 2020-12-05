Leasing firm ready to help store vaccine

A local leasing firm is answering the call for COVID-19 vaccine cold storage.

Polar Leasing distributes walk-in refrigerator and freezer rentals from more than 75 locations nationwide. The 18-year-old company is headquartered at 4410 New Haven Ave.

Established customers are in the restaurant, grocery, manufacturing and health care industries.

“You'd be amazed to see some of the niche refrigeration needs in North America,” Bart Tippmann, Polar Leasing's president, said in an email.

Five years ago, the firm created a separate division to serve the life science industry. Polar Leasing supplies pharmaceutical companies that need temperature-controlled storage for research, development and clinical trial phases.

Public health officials expect a sudden surge in demand this winter and spring for cold storage.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius. Moderna, a competing drugmaker, has said its vaccine should be stored at minus 20 Celsius.

Tippmann said his 30-person staff is ready to meet the need – for at least some of the vaccine options. Polar Leasing's specially designed portable units can maintain temperatures as low as minus 20 Celsius.

“We developed a detailed logistical plan to support effective vaccine storage and continuous temperature monitoring for our fleet of mobile units,” he said in a statement. “Our initial timeframe is to offer the cold storage units to pharmaceutical companies as well as hospitals, outpatient clinics and public health vaccination locations.”

Polar Leasing rents out units made by Polar King International. The businesses are owned by the same private group, but they are operated and managed independently of each other, he said.

Polar King ramped up production in late 2019 through 2020 to make more than 300 units for the leasing business. Polar Leasing owns more than 1,800 units nationwide, with about 35% now in use, Tippmann said. Demand from other customers typically declines, he said, during colder months.

