Local entrepreneur's designs among Oprah's 'Favorite Things'

When a former Fort Wayne high school teacher started her own clothing line in 2014, little did she know that six years later she'd get to speak to Oprah Winfrey.

“It's everything that dreams are made of,” Ashley Green, founder of KaAn's Designs, said in an interview Friday.

Green's company was included in the 2020 Oprah's Favorite Things list, launching the small garage-based business she operates with her husband, Kenneth, to new heights.

Green, 34, said she launched her business while recovering after giving birth to her second child.

Educated at Indiana University in Bloomington, Green previously taught English at North Side, South Side and Snider high schools. Now, the couple spend each day filling hundreds of orders – her products can be found on Amazon or at kaansdesigns.com – while also helping their sons Aiden, 10, and Noah, 7, with their schoolwork.

Green also has an 18-month-old daughter, Kensley.

Two assistants also help the couple fulfill orders.

“I had a very complicated pregnancy, a very complicated birth and I just wasn't ready to go back into the classroom,” Green said. “It started just out of a need to do something and also just wanting to provide financially for my family in a different way.”

She decided to make T-shirts and started with eight different designs.

“My entire brand has been inspired by me, my husband and my kids,” Green said.

Green, a Black woman and a Fort Wayne native, noticed a social media boom in what she called “the mom market” – clothing and other products geared toward mothers and their children – but said the market didn't really reflect her family dynamic.

“I didn't really feel like there was a place for me and my two boys in that market and tees that spoke to us and my motherhood and what we were doing,” she said.

KaAn's Designs' first T-shirt – designed for kids – read “Short, Dark, and Handsome” after a nickname Green gave Aiden.

“He just had this swag about him as a little kid. Most kids play dress up and they look like a hot mess, but Aiden would come down the steps and would look kind of dapper. He would put it together so well,” she said, laughing. “So I would say, 'You're short, dark, and handsome.'”

As KaAn's Designs has evolved, Green said one thing that has stayed constant is that the products she creates are reflective of her family's identity.

The business really took off when Green decided to create matching unisex clothing sets in a line called “The Original, The REmix and The ENcore.” That set was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things.

“We continue to trend when people add new members to their family, whether they're adding the remix, the encore, or the mic drop,” Green said. “That just kind of followed the trend with our kids. Aiden was my original, the encore was Noah and of course I finally got my baby girl and that was our mic drop.”

Green said she loves to create items that resonate with others. One of her favorite products is a tote bag emblazoned with the phrase, “Nothing In This Bag Belongs to Me” – which is something she said during a difficult shopping trip.

“I was standing in Target so frustrated because I couldn't find my wallet. I kept pulling out dinosaurs and fruit snacks,” she said. “I came home to my husband and said, 'Argh, nothing in this bag belongs to me!'”

Green said she has sold thousands of those bags.

KaAn's Designs' inclusion on Oprah's Favorite Things feels as though life has come full-circle, Green said, because “I talked about things like this happening with my kids in the classroom.”

Green said Oprah is also one of her personal heroes. Winfrey told Green personally that KaAn's Designs would be included on this year's list, something Green said was amazing.

“She is a permanent conversation in our household now and just to get to talk to her was awesome,” Green said. “She was so nice. She was Oprah – encouraging and nice.

Green's advice to potential entrepreneurs with an idea or a dream is to “just get started” and to take advantage of every resource available via Google, YouTube and Amazon.

“Just start, no matter if it's messy, if it's difficult, if you have no idea what you're doing, that lesson will propel you to the next lesson and the next one,” she said. “And we're still learning today.”

It's also important, Green said, for entrepreneurs, especially Black women, to know that “there is space for you” and “people will love you for being you.”

“Even if you don't see yourself, know that there is space for you and you be that person,” she said. “For a young Black girl, that's exactly what I would tell her: Know that you can be the first one, and it's OK.”

