Mitchell's reopens with safety protocols in place

Mitchell's Sports & Neighborhood Grill is masking up and social distancing and, Friday night, customers were welcomed back to the bar after a two-day hiatus.

“We're following all protocol and Board of Health guidelines,” Samantha Carter, manager, said Friday evening during a phone call interview.

The music and bar at 6119 W. Jefferson Blvd. was closed Wednesday and Thursday by the Allen County Board of Health after numerous complaints that the establishment was not following Gov. Eric Holcomb's pandemic guidelines.

But Carter said masks are now required and must be worn before patrons sit down at their tables to eat and drink. The bar will operate at 50% capacity, so there is no more open bar standing or dance floor.

Patrons must be seated by a host.

Several other local restaurants and bars were closed temporarily due to noncompliance with the pandemic guidelines as Indiana has suffered a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

