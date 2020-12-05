Young favors help for small firms

U.S. Sen. Todd Young told northeast Indiana business and economic development representatives Friday he supports an additional federal stimulus to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

But any bill must include more help for small businesses, especially those hard-hit by pandemic-related restrictions, he said.

“We remain intently focused on COVID relief,” said the Republican senior senator from Indiana. He lamented a measure addressing the issue had not passed in the weeks since the Nov. 3 election.

“My hope was we would” pass something, he said, adding: “I hope it would come before Christmas.”

But Young said he had “real concerns” about existing proposals. “I don't think the small business (portion) is well-funded.”

A stimulus package has been stalemated for several weeks as lawmakers debate its scope.

Tuesday, a group of Democrats and Republican moderates in the Senate offered a compromise at just over $908 billion.

The package includes $300 million for small businesses, $160 billion for state and local governments, federal unemployment benefits of $300 a week, and tens of billions for child care, hunger relief and vaccine distribution.

Young did not commit to supporting the measure as is. Lawmakers are attempting to pass something before Congress adjourns for the holidays.

The senator, however, took questions from about a dozen people attending the breakfast meeting of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership in Fort Wayne.

Attendees asked about regional needs, from increasing broadband internet access in rural communities to upgrading U.S. 30.

Young painted lessening the digital divide as virus-related.

He said he is supporting an initiative by the Federal Communications Commission to map areas underserved and unserved by broadband areas – even though it sounds “very nerdy to some people.”

Families in those areas need fast internet access to work from home and have their children participate in distance learning, one attendee said. He noted some have to drive their kids to a parking lot outside an internet hot spot to get access “so kids can do their homework.”

John Sampson, president and chief executive officer, said a main infrastructure concern is improving U.S. 30 from Fort Wayne west to Warsaw to serve a growing number of businesses, including the orthopedics industry.

“We did north and south (with Interstate 69),” Sampson said. “We need to think east and west.”

Young thanked Sampson for the input. “A few years ago, this (U.S. 30) was not on my radar,” the senator said.

